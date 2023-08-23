Though the Somerville football team has only made the playoffs 11 times in more than a century of existence, there is a certain history that swells around the Yegua program.

Exactly 120 years since the founding of the Somerville Independent School District, the Yegua football team has a chance to add a new level of success to the school annals. Should Somerville make the playoffs again this year, it would mark the first time in school history the football team reached the postseason in three straight seasons.

“That would be huge for all of us on the team, knowing that we’re making history,” Somerville quarterback and defensive back Barrett Howe said. “Just knowing that we have accomplished something that hasn’t been done in school history would be huge for the community even ... the football program, the school, all of it.”

According to documents on the Somerville ISD website, the high school was built in 1928, but the heart of the community — the Yegua football stadium — didn’t come into existence until 1940. “The Rock,” as it has come to be known, was built on the shoulders of unskilled laborers as part of the Great Depression relief measure, the Works Projects Administration. According to the documentation, laborers from the community were paid $2 an hour to build the structure out of native stones from the Friedrich Amandus Neinast hill in Washington County.

Some 83 years later, the newest generation of Yegua gridiron greats are chasing history, many of which have already accounted for 18% of the program’s all-time playoff appearances.

Heading into the season, there’s a fine line between having an eye on the final destination and tripping on the journey to get there. That is the balance head coach Philip Roberts and his staff are managing when it comes to motivation this season, he said.

“Sometimes it’s hard to gauge them after only a year or two. How much mental toughness can they handle?” Roberts said. “How much pressure can you put on them and they do it? I think we can, but I think maybe we just focus on, ‘Hey, let’s win games.’ I think if we can do those simple things, we’re going to go out and score more points than the other team and really do a good job on defense and special teams. If we continue to win, the history part will take care of itself.”

The Yeguas know they can score. Somerville returns junior quarterback Ian Teague, who posted more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns passing and 670 yards and nine touchdowns rushing en route to a 4-7 record and an appearance in the bi-district round.

Teague won’t have to take every snap under center this season thanks to the emergence of Barrett Howe. The Yegua coaching staff will have the ability to create mismatches by moving Teague to various positions.

“Nobody knows where he’s going to be at from play to play, so it makes it a little easier on us,” Roberts said.

Alongside Teague is wide receiver Gardner Shivers, who had over 200 yards receiving last season, and fullback Kyler Towslee.

“We’re going to have a lot of new plays coming in and kind of keeping it real simple,” Towslee said. “It’s going to be a really good offense runwise. We’re going to do a lot of running around the field. We have a really good quarterback who can scramble out of the pocket and make plays happen.”

Consistency on defense is where the Yeguas will need to see improvement, Roberts said.

“On defense, we’re going to have to play quite a bit better,” Roberts said. “There hasn’t been a lot of really strong or a lot of focus on the defensive side of the ball, and we all know that defense is going to keep you in games and help you win games and let you go deep in the playoffs.”

Somerville is full of two-way players, including Teague and Shivers at defensive back and Towslee at linebacker. Defensive back Victor Orozco also provides a foundation for the Yegua defense.

Towslee is a transfer from Caldwell whom Roberts said might have his biggest impact on defense this season.

“I think he’s got a chance to be the best defensive player in our district,” Robert said. “I think that kid’s smart. He plays physical and he’s fast.”

But for all the experience Somerville brings back on the field, it’s the consistency with the coaching staff that could be the biggest factor in making history this season. Roberts was hired in May 2022 and has retained most of his staff during his tenure leading his team out at “The Rock.”

“We trust them, and we know that they’re not going to go anywhere,” Teague said. “As long as we trust them and we put all our effort in, I think we’ll go far and I think that we’ll do great things.”