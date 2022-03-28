Somerville football coach Cal Neatherlin hired at Corpus Christi Carroll

Somerville football coach and athletic director Cal Neatherlin has been hired as the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Corpus Christi Carroll, Corpus Christi ISD announced Monday.

Neatherlin will replace Juan Rodriguez, who was reassigned by the district in January.

In three seasons at Somerville, Neatherlin was 9-19 overall. His best season was 2021 when he led the Yeguas to a 5-6 record and their first playoff appearance since 2017.

“The committee appreciated Coach Neatherlin’s extensive experience in a large-district environment,” Corpus Christi ISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in a statement. “During this exciting time for the Carroll community as they prepare to move to a new campus, we look forward to his leadership in continuing the Tigers’ strong legacy of athletics excellence. We know the Carroll, CCISD and Corpus Christi communities will welcome the Neatherlin family with open arms. ”

Neatherlin will begin his new role at Carroll in mid-April, Corpus Christi ISD officials said. Rodriguez was 2-37, including a trio of 0-10 seasons, including last year.