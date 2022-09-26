Somerville, Cameron Yoe pull off upsets to open district play

The start of district play in the Brazos Valley lived up to its billing.

The fresh start was a chance to turn the page for multiple schools in Week 5 and no one took better advantage of it than the Somerville Yeguas.

The Yeguas were 0-4 after nondistrict, but they didn’t play like it in their 35-28 upset of Yorktown in the 14-2A Division II opener. Somerville was a 15-point underdog.

Head coach Philip Roberts credited the success to a more confident and aggressive approach in the second half.

“I think in the second half, those guys kind of let loose a little bit and just played to their ability,” Roberts said. “We still made mistakes but they played hard and I was excited to see it.”

That second-half change helped Somerville get the ball to its playmakers, who simply made plays, Roberts said.

Quarterback Ian Teague, running back Deven Green and Somerville’s fleet of talented receivers all contributed to the win.

Wide receiver Gardner Shivers is a "great deep-ball threat" and fellow wideout Dominic Tucker can "jump out of the roof" and is a solid possession receiver, Roberts said Rounding out the standout room are Dameon Bryant and Herschel Conway.

“It’s really fun to see those guys get out there and everything start clicking for them,” Roberts said.

On defense, linebacker Kutter Rohrbach led in tackles and had an interception. Shivers also lines up at safety and recorded a touchdown-saving interception. Defensive end Caden Espinosa was also "hard to stop," Roberts said.

Linebackers Keke Daniels and Caleb Hanks were instrumental in stopping the run in the second half.

“When we can do that, it makes people put the ball in the air and do things they don’t want to do,” said Roberts, who a former Brenham assistant who picked up his first victory as a head coach.

Another team that pulled off an upset was Cameron Yoe.

The Yoemen hit the road to open 11-3A Division I play and came away with a 48-44 victory over Lorena, the defending state champ.

“To me there’s no better feeling in football than to beat someone that you’re not supposed to beat,” Cameron head coach Rick Rhoades said. “But on the other side of the coin, there’s no worse feeling than getting beat by somebody you shouldn’t get beat by.

"We got to feel the good side of it Friday night. We beat someone that we weren’t supposed to beat and that’s a great feeling. That’s a great feeling for the kids, that’s a great feeling for the coaches.”

Rhoades said the biggest key to success for the Yoemen was a fast start as they jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

Wide receiver/cornerback Trayjen Wilcox had a big game on both sides. Wilcox returned an interception for a score. He wasn’t the only player who impressed on both sides as wide receiver/outside linebacker Armando Reyes did as well.

Reyes filled in at running back after the starter went out and continued to shine on defense. Offensively, he was joined by quarterback Braylan Drake, who had a big-time performance for the Yoemen.

Along with Wilcox and Reyes, running back and defensive back Landen Greene and free safety Ja’Quorius Hardman stood out defensively. Those were the first players that came to mind on defense, but Rhoades was proud and impressed with many more.

Cameron ranked in Class 3A: Cameron enters the latest Texas Football rankings at No. 10 in Class 3A Division I.

Other Brazos Valley teams that saw movement included Bremond moving up to No. 8 in 2A-II. Lexington moved up a spot to No. 9 in 3A-II. Madisonville fell out of 4A-II after its loss.

College Station is still No. 5 in 5A-I. Franklin is still No. 1 in 3A-I. Burton held firm at No.2 in 2A-II and Centerville stayed at No. 10 in 2A-I.