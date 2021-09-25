Somerville 49, Milano 34

MILANO — Somerville used three big plays in the second quarter to take control in a 49-34 victory over Milano on Friday in District 13-2A Division II play.

Tied at 7 after the first quarter, the Yeguas (3-2, 1-0) took the lead for good on Johnny Legg’s 53-yard touchdown pass to Gardner Shivers. Somerville struck again on Legg’s 64-yard TD pass to Verkobe Woodberry, and the Yeguas answered Milano’s only score of the quarter with Arvis Burns’ 54-yard TD run for a 28-13 halftime lead.

Legg scored on an 8-yard run for the only TD of the third quarter, and Somerville held on in the fourth.

Burns finished with 135 yards and two TDs on just six carries. Legg completed 9 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. He also ran for 69 yards and two TDs on seven carries. Woodberry caught six passes for 116 yards and one TD.

Somerville will host Iola next Friday. Milano fell to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in district.