Snook uses ground game to put away Weimar 20-14

SNOOK — After a sluggish start, the Snook offense found its rhythm and never slowed down in a 20-14 win over Weimar on Friday at Bluejay Stadium.

Both teams utilized their ground-and-pound offenses heavily throughout the game with the Bluejays (2-1) tallying 247 rushing yards to the Wildcats’ 192. Four players rushed for at least 45 yards for Snook led by junior quarterback J. Breaux Hruska and senior fullback Ryder Becka, who each had 78.

“The greatest thing about this offense is that there’s going to be a bunch of people that touch the ball,” Snook head coach Dylan Conway said. “It’s not centered around just one guy, and teams are going to key around one guy sometimes if they had a great week the week before. Somebody else has to step up, and we have to be ready for that, and we did that tonight with a bunch of different backs touching the ball. [I’m] just really excited about how they stepped up tonight.”

On the other side, sophomore quarterback Huxton Kloesel led Weimar with 105 yards on 14 carries and a passing touchdown.

Both teams’ defenses stood tall in the first half, leading to a low-scoring affair. While Weimar managed to enter the red zone on three of its five first-half drives, the Wildcats (2-2) only hit paydirt once. Meanwhile, Snook never made it past its own 35-yard line in the first half.

“We thought we had some formations that would give them fits and some things like that that could make a difference,” Conway said. “When you get two ball clubs that run very similar offenses, they know how to stop it.”

The game remained scoreless for the majority of the first half until the Wildcats staged a seven-play, 23-yard scoring drive at the end of the second quarter. After receiving favorable field position from a blocked punt, Kloesel capped the drive with an 18-yard TD pass to senior wide receiver Dillon Stech with 56 seconds remaining in the half. Snook blocked the extra-point attempt, giving Weimar a 6-0 lead entering halftime.

The Bluejays’ offense got off to a hot start to open the second half, chipping away against the Wildcats’ defensive line on the ground before knotting the score at 6 all on a 40-yard quarterback keeper by Hruska and a missed extra-point attempt.

Snook continued its momentum by recovering a Weimar fumble on the next drive at the Bluejay 19. Marching downfield in short gains, the Bluejays took a 12-6 lead on a 56-yard touchdown strike from Hruska to junior wideout Josh Green on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Snook defense forced a turnover on downs on the Wildcats’ next drive as senior running back and defensive back Lance Lara broke up a pass on fourth-and-5 at midfield. Two plays later, Becka trotted into the end zone from 37 yards to add a huge score for the Bluejays, who went ahead 20-6 on Becka’s two-point conversion run with 9:41 left.

Weimar answered almost immediately with Kloesel keeping a snap and dashing for a 31-yard touchdown run with 8:18 left. After a successful PAT kick, the Wildcats trailed by just six down 20-14.

Weimar forced a three-and-out on Snook’s next drive to get the ball back with plenty of time to tie the game or take the lead. The Wildcats reached the Bluejays’ 37 with a first down, but a sack, a run for negative yardage and an incomplete pass forced a turnover on downs, sealing the win for Snook.

“It was great. Our defensive staff and our kids that play on defense have bought into being very stingy, being very physical and tough-minded kids,” Conway said. “[They] know that we’re going to have to play for four quarters, so doing that is just a testament to what they continue to do every single day and the effort that they put forth, so good things happen.”

After a bye week next week, the Bluejays return to action on Sept. 30 in a home matchup against Runge, while Weimar hosts Holland at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.