Snook to lean on quarterback Garrett Lero during coaching change

“It’ll be crucial, especially the leadership role,” Conway said of Lero’s many duties on the team. “He’s a quiet kid and does everything the right way, so formulating around what we like to do offensively as a staff with his skill set is going to be huge but [also] getting him to play both ways when he can.”

Garcia also will be key at linebacker, along with running back/linebacker Garrett Hyvl and Quevedo, who will come in to help the backfield.

“Garcia is also a dynamic athlete,” Conway said. “He could line up at some slot as well in the backfield and be able to give us a run dynamic and not just a deep threat. He’ll be one of those that we look to turn to when we need a big play.”

While Snook will count on a few new faces, Conway and Garcia said they have hopes of returning to the playoffs and have the roster to make it there.

“Our hope is to get further and live up to the expectation that they’re putting on us this year,” Garcia said.

