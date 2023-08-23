There are a lot of reasons why the Snook football team is excited for the upcoming season, and maybe the biggest is all of the “jr.” and “sr.” designations on the roster.

The Bluejays enter the season with the largest group of upperclassmen they’ve had in head coach Dylan Conway’s three seasons, a bevy of experience that includes 14 juniors and eight seniors.

“We’re really excited about what those guys bring to the table in terms of leadership and experience,” Conway said. “We’re ready to get them rolling and just start moving forward.”

Snook’s key upperclass returners include linebackers Mark Moore, Jacob Castaneda and Brett Withem along with offensive/defensive lineman Brandon Baker. Their play on the field will be crucial to the Bluejays’ prospects in 2023, and Conway said he also is impressed by all four as role models and how well they are leading the younger guys on the team.

Conway says that Snook’s roster features a lot of experienced skill players but the team lacks experience in the trenches. Joining Baker on both lines as a returner though is sophomore Moses Stickel, who was District 14-2A Division II’s newcomer of the year a season ago.

The Bluejays also are receiving a big boost with the return of junior linebacker/running back Jordan Price, who was hurt during the preseason last season and missed a few games.

“Him going down in the preseason last year really took a toll,” Conway said. “We had a couple injuries at linebacker throughout the year. ... [Price] is a very dynamic player on both sides of the ball and special teams, so getting him back with the things that he has the ability to do is huge for us. He’s a hard worker, a really quiet kid who leads more by example than he does verbally, but definitely what he can do is something special.”

With Price back and experienced players throughout the depth chart, Snook is hoping to show improvement over last fall. The Bluejays won their district opener over Runge 56-6 last season before a four-game skid that knocked them all but out of the playoff chase.

Snook rebounded with a 33-14 win over Louise in the final regular season game but finished the year with a 4-6 record and 2-4 mark in district, placing fifth in league play.

Conway says Snook missed some opportunities and struggled in some key areas last year. Those mistakes have helped the Bluejays form a plan for 2023 as they try to get them corrected before the season begins.

“We’ve simplified a lot of what we do with kind of the mindset that we want to play fast and we want to play physical and be downhill on both sides of the ball, just doing those little things to make our kids more successful and eliminate some of the mental mistakes that kind of slowed us down last year,” Conway said.

Leading the offense is senior quarterback J. Beaux Hruska, a three-year letterman who is entering his second season as the starter. Last season, Hruska threw for 576 yards and four touchdowns.

During Snook’s four-game losing stretch in district, the Bluejays gave up more than 50 points in three of the four losses, and Hruska said too often Snook’s mistakes helped feed opponents momentum the Bluejays then couldn’t stop.

“We used to stop the teams a lot, but they just had a bunch of big plays every single game that would lead us to losing games,” Hruska said.

Entering 2023, Hruska said he’s happy to have some playmakers with him and mentioned Withem and Price as two of his big targets with Withem lining up at receiver on offense.

And echoing his coach’s plan for simplicity, Hruska said he has an easy-to-follow goal for the Bluejays this fall.

“Just to get better every single day and try to be district champs ... but just getting better every single day,” he said.