Snook football team seeking improvement amid increased continuity

After sporting three head coaches in a four-year period, the Snook Bluejays are hoping continuity with the coaching staff will lead to renewed success on the field.

Dylan Conway took over the reins a year ago, and the Bluejays struggled learning new offensive and defensive systems en route to a 5-6 record and first-round playoff defeat.

Conway said the team started clicking after its bye week and enters this season more knowledgeable about the Xs and Os. He also said the team entered fall practice with 10 set plays instead of the three he used when the team began last season.

“We’re starting farther ahead than where we started last year,” Conway said. “We have quite a few good kids who played a lot of minutes last year in a lot of big-time games, so the learning experience is there.”

Included among those key returners is senior lineman Luke Jakubic, who remained healthy last year on an injury-depleted line. The current group of juniors and seniors is fit heading into this season.

“Our line will be better than last year when we had a lot of hurt kids,” Jakubic said.

Jakubic and company will be blocking for a new quarterback. Junior J. Beaux Hruska takes over for three-year, dual-threat starter Garrett Lero and had a year to learn the new terminology, giving him confidence that team chemistry has improved.

“A lot of the newer plays that we learned last year we aren’t having to study those. We already have them memorized,” said Hruska, who also will play some at safety.

Lero passed for 749 yards and six touchdowns and added 675 yards rushing with 11 more TDs in 2021. Also gone are receivers Chevy Barker (17 receptions, 288 yards) and Jose Garcia (13-249).

The offense returns leading rusher Lance Lara, a senior, as well as senior fullback Ryder Becka and senior Sam Smitherman, who shifts from tight end to wideout in a scheme that is expected to use a good mixture of running and passing. Lara rushed for 737 yards on 95 carries with four TDs last year.

“We’ll be able to do whatever we need to do on this side of the ball,” Smitherman said.

His teammates echoed that belief.

“We have a good team that can do way better than we did last year,” Lara said.

Other players on the approximately 25-player roster expected to make a difference include junior linemen Gabriel Martinez and Julian Martinez, junior linebacker Garrett Hyvl and junior wide receiver/cornerback Josh Green.

“We have a lot of skill guys coming back,” Becka said. “Last year most of our O-line was hurt. I feel our younger guys have really stepped it up this year.”

Snook hopes to recapture the success it realized in recent seasons. The Bluejays went 9-3 in 2018 under then-coach Chad Lechler. In stepped Boone Patterson, whose two seasons included the school’s first district title and first appearance in the regional quarterfinals.

Then it was Conway’s turn after coming over from Ingleside, where he was offensive coordinator.

One major difference for Snook is it moves into District 14-2A Division II, which includes 2021 state runner-up Falls City and a Burton team whose 5-9 record last season included seven forfeits.

The district, which also features Louise, Runge, Somerville and Yorktown, undoubtedly will increase the Bluejays’ travel time.

Whether they can increase their win total remains to be seen.

“It’s going to be a challenge each week,” Conway said.