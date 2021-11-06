Snook 34, Milano 16

SNOOK — The Snook Bluejays warmed up for the playoffs with a 34-16 victory over the Milano Eagles in a District 13-2A Division II finale Friday night.

Snook (5-5, 4-2) had four different players score touchdowns. Garrett Lero had a 9-yard touchdown run and threw a 19-yard TD pass to Lance Lara, who also had a 1-yard TD run and a two-point conversion run. Garrett Hyvl added a 2-yard TD run, and Jose Garcia had a 5-yarder.