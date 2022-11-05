Snook 33, Louise 14

LOUISE — Snook’s Garrett Hyvl and J. Beaux Hruska gave the Bluejays the lead for good with second-quarter touchdown runs, and they held on for a 33-14 victory over Louise on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play.

Tied at 14, Snook (4-5, 2-4) took the lead on Hyvl’s 10-yard TD run and built it to 27-14 on Hruska’s 12-yard TD run before halftime.

Hruska had three TD runs and 30 yards on seven carries, while Hyvl had 79 yards on 15 carries. Lance Lara led the Bluejays in rushing with 108 yards and a TD on 16 carries.

Snook outgained Louise (2-8, 1-5) in total yardage 378-238 overall and 345-50 in rushing.