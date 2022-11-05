 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snook 33, Louise 14

  • 0

LOUISE — Snook’s Garrett Hyvl and J. Beaux Hruska gave the Bluejays the lead for good with second-quarter touchdown runs, and they held on for a 33-14 victory over Louise on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play.

Tied at 14, Snook (4-5, 2-4) took the lead on Hyvl’s 10-yard TD run and built it to 27-14 on Hruska’s 12-yard TD run before halftime.

Hruska had three TD runs and 30 yards on seven carries, while Hyvl had 79 yards on 15 carries. Lance Lara led the Bluejays in rushing with 108 yards and a TD on 16 carries.

Snook outgained Louise (2-8, 1-5) in total yardage 378-238 overall and 345-50 in rushing.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15

ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15…

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida Postgame: Layden Robinson

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert