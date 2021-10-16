Snook 30, Somerville 22

SOMERVILLE — Down by a point at halftime, Snook scored three third-quarter touchdowns then held off Somerville 30-22 on Friday in District 13-2A Division II play.

Somerville (3-5, 2-2) took a 7-6 lead in the second quarter on Johnny Legg’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Verkobe Woodberry.

Snook (2-5, 1-2) answered in the third quarter with Garrett Lero’s 4-yard TD run, his 75-yard TD pass to Jose Garcia and his 91-yard TD run for a 30-7 lead. The Yeguas tried to rally as Legg threw a 25-yard TD pass to Ian Teague late in the third quarter then scored on a 14-yard run in the fourth, but the Bluejays ultimately squelched the comeback attempt.

Snook finished with 435 yards of offense to Somerville’s 286. Lero complete 7 of 15 passes for 153 yards and ran for 169 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Garcia caught five passes for 123 yards. For Somerville, Legg completed 14 of 22 passes for 177 yards, two TDs and one interception. Verkobe Woodberry caught eight passes for 105 yards and one TD.

Snook will host Bartlett next Friday, while Somerville is off.