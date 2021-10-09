Smithville's Hodge catches 6 touchdown passes, recovers a fumble in win over Navasota

NAVASOTA – Smithville’s Charles Hodge IV opened District 13-4A Division II play by having an all-state night in leading the Smithville Tigers to a 50-28 victory over the Navasota Rattlers.
Hodge scored his team’s first six touchdowns in helping Smithville (5-1, 1-0) to a 43-28 lead late in the third quarter. Hodge ended with eight receptions for 212 yards. The senior came into the game with 10 receptions for 295 yards with three scores.
Hodge caught four touchdowns from junior quarterback Derrick Roberson and two from junior wide receiver Tyson Hancock. The 6-foot, 165-pounder was a menace to Navasota (2-4 0-1) on defense as well with a strip and fumble recovery.
Hodge got rolling with a 17-yard toe-tap reception in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 7. Hodge had three touchdowns in the second quarter to help the Tigers to a 29-21 halftime lead. His last two touchdowns of the half went for 51 and 58 yards.
Hodge added touchdown receptions of 20 and 8 yards in the third quarter.
The lone score for the Tigers that Hodge didn’t account for was a 23-yard pass from Roberson to sophomore wide receiver Jackson Hancock. Jackson Hancock had four catches for 89 yards and the one touchdown. Smithville threw for 328 yards. Roberson completed 16 of 23 for 269 yards and one interception. Roberson also ran the ball 14 times for a team-high 87 yards.
Tyson Hancock filled up the stat sheet offensively for the Tigers. He threw two passes, a 51-yard touchdown off a reverse and a 9-yard touchdown in a wildcat formation, both of which went to Hodge for scores. Tyson Hancock also ran the ball six times for 18 yards and caught six passes for 27 yards.
Despite allowing over 400 yards of offense, Smithville’s defense recovered three fumbles and had four sacks.
Navasota struggled to keep up offensively with the Tigers, but still managed to score four touchdowns.
The Rattlers’ leading rusher was senior quarterback Ja’Mar Jessie who had nine carries for a game-high 127 yards and one score. Jessie also completed both of his passes for 62 yards and a touchdown before leaving midway through the second quarter.
Jessie’s replacement was junior wide receiver Keshon Wilson. Wilson completed 10 of 17 pass for 144 yards and a touchdown. He added 10 carries for 56 yards.
The Rattlers took a 7-0 lead on a 56-yard screen pass reception and run by Xavier Steptoe. Senior running back Ja’marion Frear added 15 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Frear’s touchdown was a 14-yard run in the second quarter.
Navasota’s leading receiver was sophomore wide out Kaddon Hubbard, who caught three passes for 107 yards. Hubbard had a 71-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter.