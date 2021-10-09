Smithville's Hodge catches 6 touchdown passes, recovers a fumble in win over Navasota

NAVASOTA – Smithville’s Charles Hodge IV opened District 13-4A Division II play by having an all-state night in leading the Smithville Tigers to a 50-28 victory over the Navasota Rattlers.

Hodge scored his team’s first six touchdowns in helping Smithville (5-1, 1-0) to a 43-28 lead late in the third quarter. Hodge ended with eight receptions for 212 yards. The senior came into the game with 10 receptions for 295 yards with three scores.

Hodge caught four touchdowns from junior quarterback Derrick Roberson and two from junior wide receiver Tyson Hancock. The 6-foot, 165-pounder was a menace to Navasota (2-4 0-1) on defense as well with a strip and fumble recovery.

Hodge got rolling with a 17-yard toe-tap reception in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 7. Hodge had three touchdowns in the second quarter to help the Tigers to a 29-21 halftime lead. His last two touchdowns of the half went for 51 and 58 yards.

Hodge added touchdown receptions of 20 and 8 yards in the third quarter.