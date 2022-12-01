Smithson Valley football team's tight-knit mentality bringing playoff success

There is no Smithson Valley, Texas.

The Rangers are a school without a town or even a city.

Still Smithson Valley High School has plenty to rally behind. Head football coach Larry Hill says the school itself along with the plethora of teams and activities that make up Smithson Valley are what people get behind.

“It’s a school out in the middle of a ranch road that a bunch of housing additions’ kids come [to]” Hill said. “We don’t really have a city, so the rallying point, the thing that unites everybody is the school and its activities, and Friday night football is a huge part of that.”

And this year has once again given the fans something to cheer about.

College Station (11-2) will face Smithson Valley (12-1) in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield.

The Rangers are no strangers to the deep playoff runs. Smithson Valley has reached the state quarterfinals 10 times, the last coming in 2015.

The Rangers won District 12-5A Division I with a perfect 7-0 record that included a win over College Station’s first-round playoff opponent San Antonio Wagner 21-13 on Sept. 16. In fact, the Rangers were not only undefeated in district play but haven’t lost since Sept. 2 when they fell to Class 6A Harker Heights 27-13 in the second week of the season.

To reach this point in the playoffs, Smithson Valley opened with a 30-7 win over Cedar Park then beat Manvel 38-28 and Fulshear 31-13 last week.

“They’re just playing well together,” Hill said of his players. “I’m not sure we lead anybody in any statistical category. We don’t have a 1,000-yard rusher. We don’t have a 3,000-yard passer. We don’t have a guy with 300 tackles. They’re just kind of playing together well, and I don’t necessarily mean that to poor mouth them. I’m not sure if we’ve been spectacular at anything. We’ve just kind of made enough plays to keep winning, just a solid ball club.”

While the Rangers have been doing things as a group, Hill does point to a few of his players as key team leaders.

David De Hoyos has been a three-year starting safety for the Rangers and plays both ways, running the ball 8-12 times a game while also returning kicks. This season he has rushed for 338 yards and five touchdowns on 59 carries. On defense, he leads the Rangers with four interceptions.

Left guard Colton Thomasson is a four-star recruit committed to Texas A&M, ranked 57th among his class in Texas, according to 247Sports.com. Hill says the three-year starter is the only player on the team committed to a school right now.

On defense, senior middle linebacker Gavin Woods holds the school record for sacks, a mark he reached while playing defensive end last season. The coaching staff moved him to linebacker this year, and he leads the team in tackles with 114.

Senior quarterback Chase Senelick has thrown for 2,152 yards and 26 touchdowns with just one interception. Senior wide receiver T.J. Hunt has 1,060 receiving yards and 11 touchdown receptions this year.

While some of the team’s statistics are impressive, what Hill thinks is the key to Smithson Valley’s success is the way the players get along with each other. He said he noticed how quickly the group bonded during the offseason.

“Just looking at surveys and studies through the years, things that coaches have said about championship ball clubs, I’ve come to know there’s really not any one way to win, one specific offense or system of defense that guarantees you’ll win,” Hill said. “The common thread always seems to be you have great camaraderie and team unity and good senior leadership. That seems to show up no matter what. I think that’s been true with our team. I think they get along well. They practice well. They haven’t gotten tired of the grind. They thought they might have a good football team but they had to go prove it and try and win some key games, and they’ve done that. ... It’s been easy to coach them. They’re knuckleheads like all teenage boys are, but we just haven’t had a lot of drama.”