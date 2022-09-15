'Small and skinny’ Jayden Williams transformed into defensive captain for Rudder football team

Jayden Williams used to be a linebacker, and he’s the first to say he was a bit “small and skinny” for the position during his first two years at Rudder.

Then came a growth spurt, and everything changed.

“That offseason, start of my junior year, that’s when I started eating more and working out,” Williams said. “I shot up from like 180 [pounds] to 260, just got big.”

The spurt surprised his coaches — and excited them.

“He just kind of came back and we were like wow,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “We kept looking, and all of a sudden he’s taller than his brother Lyndon, and we’re like, man ... then he got a little bit thicker than Lyndon too. Really I think our weight room program really has helped him a lot. He started eating. He started lifting, and then poof, all of a sudden in a year he just got so much bigger.”

Now Williams, the 6-foot-4, 262 pound standout, is no longer a linebacker but a force on the Rudder defensive line at end.

“He’s a captain on the football team, and also he’s kind of the center of our defense,” Ezar said. “As he goes, we go. If he’s able to keep people playing well, then our defense is going to play well.”

Since he started playing football, Williams has been a fast learner. He began in the eighth grade on the offensive line then moved to linebacker a year later. Hesitant about the move at first, Williams said he quickly liked the new position and thought he had found a permanent home on the football field.

“Once I did the practices and stuff, I liked linebacker and I wanted it,” Williams said. “Then when I got bigger, I still wanted it and people were like, nah, man, you got to be a D-lineman. You’re too big. I was going to camps and going as a linebacker, and it was like, you’re a linebacker? People were just shocked.”

Rudder assistant coach Calvin Hill had Williams move to the defensive line, and while Williams said he was angry about it at first, he grew to love it.

One thing that made the move enjoyable was that Williams’ older brother Lyndon was also on the defensive line at the same time.

“We were just learning together,” Williams said. “We learned quickly. I don’t know if it was our size or what, but we just did really well together. I miss that.”

And as he’s learned the position over the last two years, Williams says Hill has been his biggest guide.

“He just coaches us to stay low, because honestly when I was a D-lineman for the first time, I really wasn’t staying low,” Williams said. “Now that I am staying low and using my hands and working them just like he coaches us, I’m really making a big difference and getting sacks.”

Williams also says that he enjoys watching video of NFL defensive linemen and edge rushers, particularly Von Miller, T.J. Watt and Aaron Donald.

Another big part of Williams’ training comes from his other two sports at Rudder. He competes on the wrestling team, which starts up almost right after football. And then in the spring, Williams takes part in the shot put and discus as a member of the track and field team. Williams has competed at the state wrestling meet for the Rangers.

“Football I feel like helps me with my full body conditioning,” Williams said. “And then once that ends and wrestling starts, it helps me condition my lower body, because you have to get down and wrestle them and take them down.”

Once his senior year ends, Williams said he is hoping to play college football like his grandfather and father did and his brother currently does at Navarro in Corsicana. Educationwise, he wants to follow in his mom and grandmother’s path and enter the medical field.

“I want to play in college and further my education,” Williams said. “My plan B is to be like a [patient care technician] or like a PT, physical therapist. That’s my plan B and I just want to further that education.”