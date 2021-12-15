Setting a standard: Franklin seniors make lasting impact on football program

When Franklin made its first state title game in 2015, seniors on the current Lions football team were in middle school watching from the stands.
The Lions lost to Waskom 33-21, but the historic playoff run inspired the next generation of players to strive for more when they finally suited up for the green and white.
Now, the class of 2022 is one day away from making back-to-back appearances in the Class 3A Division II state championship game and will face Gunter (15-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I got a really good group of seniors that stuck through ever since seventh grade,” second-year Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “They’re a really close knit group of kids and I saw that when they were in seventh grade. I knew when they came to junior high, they were gonna be a special group. It goes a long ways when you have a big senior class that’s working toward a common goal.”
Franklin’s 19 seniors include major contributors on both sides led by quarterback Marcus Wade, running backs Malcolm Murphy and Bobby Washington, wide receiver Hayden Helton, lineman Russell Stegall and linebacker Haze Tomascik and Seth Shamblin.
Sixteen seniors have accounted for 326 tackles on defense with Tomascik and Luis Munoz leading the way with 101 and 81, respectively. Franklin has allowed only an average of 8.9 points this season. And that drops to 5.4 points per game in the playoffs.
“We have so much talent on defense and offense,” Tomascik said. “On defense, we’re all pushing each other to be better. No one’s being selfish or anything. We’re all pushing ourselves, pushing each other and that’s why we’re as good as we are this year.”
Most of the seniors are two-way players and have three or more years of varsity experience, which has helped the Lions to their first 15-0 season in six years. Since Franklin’s senior class entered high school, the team has a 44-9 overall record and made the playoffs all four years with appearances in regionals, area and two state championship games.
“Franklin has always been known to win district titles and be first in our district, but starting last year, we started a new foundation of traveling that [164-miles to Arlington] as our new goal rather than settling for less,” said Wade, who has thrown for 1,186 yards and 20 touchdowns this year.
Washington, Murphy and Helton have been a big part of that culture shift. Washington and Murphy, who also play on defense, are big contributors to Franklin’s Wing T offense. The duo has 2,813 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns this year. Helton has been Wade’s top target the last two years, including two game-defining touchdowns in last year’s playoff run. Helton has 468 receiving yards and 10 TDs this year, helping balance Franklin’s offense, which has 7,726 yards of total offense.
“Our defense is pretty good, but our offense, there’s not that many defensive lines that are the same size as us,” Stegall said, adding that their size should help them against Gunter’s defense.
With a large senior class, making it to another state title game was a must for the veteran Lions. Franklin came into the season as the No. 1-ranked team in Texas Football’s 3A-II preseason poll and has stayed at the top by going undefeated through District 13-3A. Franklin’s closest game was a 27-20 nondistrict win over Lorena in Week 1 and the most points scored against the Lions was 21 in their 41-21 nondistrict win over Cameron in Week 3.
The team has shown that experience is valuable with lopsided victories and three shutouts with the chemistry between the Lions’ seniors leading the way.
“It feels great going in there with those guys. I love those guys like brothers,” Shamblin said. “It just means a whole lot. The summer between eighth grade [and freshman year] and I knew at that time, whenever all those kids were in my class, that this class is good.”
With one more game left in their high school career, Franklin’s seniors will look to make history as the first in the program to win a state title. Whether the Lions leave AT&T Stadium with a first-place trophy or not, Fannin said they’ve made a lasting impact on Franklin’s program and its underclassman.
“A bunch of them started as sophomore so they have a lot of games under them. It’s gonna be a good chunk of them leaving next year,” Fannin said. [But] it’s big for these younger guys to get that experience. These five sophomores that I got right now that started last year for me, they’re going on around 31 games in two years. So just having that experience alone is going a long ways for these younger kids.”
NOTES — Franklin’s other seniors, include Jenson Pils, Darren Daugherty, Parker Boyett, Colton Payne, Kyle Medders, Sammy Davis, Ethan Saxon, Cody Owens, Charlie Scarpinato, EJ Doakes and Ryan McCarver.