Setting a standard: Franklin seniors make lasting impact on football program

“We have so much talent on defense and offense,” Tomascik said. “On defense, we’re all pushing each other to be better. No one’s being selfish or anything. We’re all pushing ourselves, pushing each other and that’s why we’re as good as we are this year.”

Most of the seniors are two-way players and have three or more years of varsity experience, which has helped the Lions to their first 15-0 season in six years. Since Franklin’s senior class entered high school, the team has a 44-9 overall record and made the playoffs all four years with appearances in regionals, area and two state championship games.

“Franklin has always been known to win district titles and be first in our district, but starting last year, we started a new foundation of traveling that [164-miles to Arlington] as our new goal rather than settling for less,” said Wade, who has thrown for 1,186 yards and 20 touchdowns this year.