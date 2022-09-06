Senior safety Matthew Cooks helps keep Bryan defense running smoothly

Matthew Cooks doesn’t just think about his role. He thinks about 11 at a time.

Bryan’s senior safety has played almost every position on the defense and knowing where everything and everyone is supposed to be all at once is something he takes pride in.

“My role mainly is being that guy that knows what everyone is supposed to do,” Cooks said. “So if there’s a younger guy that’s not sure where to line up or not sure where he’s supposed to go, they most of the time look to me to be that leader, the senior, the guy that’s been here, done that already. So I try to be able to give advice for every situation no matter what’s going on, so there won’t be any confusion when it’s time to go win a game.”

The standout safety has been a bona fide Swiss Army knife for the Vikings since he started playing at Bryan four years ago.

Cooks started at cornerback and played some wide receiver as a freshman. He moved to safety when he got called up to varsity ahead of his sophomore season and moved back to corner as a junior.

As a senior, he worked as a cornerback during the spring, took some limited snaps at linebacker in the summer and is now back at safety where he plays all three of the Vikings’ safety positions.

On top of all the past repetitions and work at different positions, Cooks also watches film consistently to go even more in-depth when preparing for opponents.

“I try to watch film every day for like an hour or two at least every day of what we’ve done and the team we’re about to play, so I know there tendencies and how they line up for certain plays,” Cooks said.

Cooks’ knowledge of the game took off when he was entering his sophomore season.

That summer everything was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cooks and his teammates still worked during 7-on-7 practices at the elementary school. Those practices are when Cooks says he began to understand the concepts of the game better.

Those practices are also when he learned he was going to be on varsity and knew he needed to work on the basics like getting faster, stronger and bigger. And while Cooks admits that some of it came from a typical growth spurt, that summer he began his new workout regimen that he continues today.

His training involves working out two to three times a day during the summer. He keeps this going during the season by balancing recovery with occasional workouts on the weekend as well.

In the summer, he often worked out at Bryan in the morning. In the afternoon, he worked with his agility coach Jay Whitehead and keeps those sessions going during the season every Sunday to correct mistakes from Friday’s game. He ends the evening by training with Eddie Enriquez on his speed.

Along with his own work, Cooks credit his family and coaches at Bryan for developing him into the player he is now.

“My parents have helped me put in a lot of work during the offseason,” Cooks said. “And then my coach, coach [Mason] Rice, he’s still here. He was my safeties coach as a sophomore, and now he’s with the corners. He’s coached me up a lot.

“We have a coach who’s not here with us anymore, coach [Tarin] Mitchell — he made me more dedicated for sure. He lit that fire underneath me, so I would put in extra work all the time and wouldn’t slack off. The coaching staff has definitely helped me get to where I am a whole lot.”

While Cooks admits that he hasn’t been a key team leader the last few seasons, now as a senior it’s a role that he’s embraced.

“Me being a senior kind of reminded me the guys that are sophomores now ... that was me two years ago, and I was looking up to somebody,” Cooks said. “So now I want to be the person that people are looking up to, to know what they’re supposed to do, to know how to act and all that stuff.”

Cooks said he wants to play at the next level and currently has two scholarship offers. He is hoping to play well enough to grow his offer list this season.

“I feel like week in and week out, day in and day out, he keeps getting better and better,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos said. “Just a tremendous bright future ahead of him, phenomenal kid and fantastic at everything he does.”