Senior nose guard Connor Lingren brings speed, grit to Cougar defense

College Station’s Connor Lingren is seeing his hard work pay off.

It was an uphill battle for Lingren to earn a starting spot as the Cougars’ nose guard, but the view has been even better than the climb as the senior sees his stats rise and college football scholarship offers pile up each week.

“The amount of growth that he’s had from last year to this year, I really think we’re only scratching the surface,” defensive line coach Gregg Frashure said. “So the sky’s the limit with him as much as he wants to keep pushing.”

Frashure played a big role in helping Lingren hone his strengths, especially as an underclassman. Lingren jokes that playing tackle football in sixth grade was an eye-opening experience, but the real wake-up call came after a bad performance his sophomore year on JV, which led to a one-on-one film session with Frashure.

“He asked me do you want to play at the next level, because you have natural gifts,” Lingren said. “I was like, yes, I do. He said, OK, show me. That’s really my turning point in my career.”