Senior nose guard Connor Lingren brings speed, grit to Cougar defense

College Station’s Connor Lingren is seeing his hard work pay off.
It was an uphill battle for Lingren to earn a starting spot as the Cougars’ nose guard, but the view has been even better than the climb as the senior sees his stats rise and college football scholarship offers pile up each week.
“The amount of growth that he’s had from last year to this year, I really think we’re only scratching the surface,” defensive line coach Gregg Frashure said. “So the sky’s the limit with him as much as he wants to keep pushing.”
Frashure played a big role in helping Lingren hone his strengths, especially as an underclassman. Lingren jokes that playing tackle football in sixth grade was an eye-opening experience, but the real wake-up call came after a bad performance his sophomore year on JV, which led to a one-on-one film session with Frashure.
“He asked me do you want to play at the next level, because you have natural gifts,” Lingren said. “I was like, yes, I do. He said, OK, show me. That’s really my turning point in my career.”
The 6-foot-6, 312-pound Lingren has put in the work since then and has become a key cog in the Cougars’ defense the last two years. He’s already surpassed his numbers from last season in tackles (69), sacks (four), tackles for loss (19), forced fumbles (3) and quarterback pressures (8). With Lingren’s help up front, College Station is allowing just 10 points and 80.6 rushing yards per game this season.
Frashure said Lingren has been double-teamed in almost every matchup this season, but Lingren says he enjoys the challenge. In fact, College Station linebackers Jaxson Slanker and Harrison Robinson have taken advantage of Lingren’s hard work in front of them and have a combined 250 tackles in 13 games.
“If I can handle two or three dudes every play and let my linebackers run free, I feel like I accomplished something,” Lingren said. “I’m really excited about that. If I just handle a double team really well and the play gets made, I’m all pumped up because I did my job.”
Lingren’s success is the result of intense training during the offseason, which included change of direction drills, plyometric exercises and old fashioned hard work in the weight room. Lingren’s large frame helps him handle similar-sized offensive linemen, but Frashure said his speed and explosiveness set him apart on Friday nights.
“He really dedicated himself to getting more mobile, to getting more explosive, to doing the things in the weight room in our offseason program that we build in and being willing to really focus on those things and get better,” Frashure said. “I think that’s a huge credit to his maturity as a player to not be satisfied.”
When he’s not working with his coaches to improve his game, Lingren takes cues from NFL players Akiem Hicks, Aaron Donald and TJ Watt. Lingren said Hicks especially taught him how to attack on a pass rush and how to read zones well.
“I kind of envision myself hopefully being a player like that,” Lingren said of the 6-4, 335-pound Hicks, who plays for the Chicago Bears.
Lingren said he looks forward to continuing his football career in college and wants to work for his spot on the team he chooses. The three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com has received scholarship offers from Purdue, Vanderbilt and Incarnate Word in the last month.
“He’s got a great frame,” Frashure said. “He moves really well. He’s a smart kid. He’s a hard worker. A lot of these schools have asked me about him, and the question is do you think he’s a good fit for our program, and I think he’s a good fit for any program that wants to give him a chance.”
For now, Lingren has his sights sets on making the Class 5A Division I state championship game with his longtime teammates. The second-ranked Cougars (13-0) are two wins away from reaching the title game and will face top-ranked Denton Ryan (12-1) in the state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco.
Denton Ryan beat College Station 52-21 in last year’s area playoffs, which Lingren said is adding to the excitement for this week’s matchup.
“You can just see everybody’s coming out [pumped up] compared to previous weeks,” he said. “Not that our energy was bad [before], but our energy is up in the locker room. Everybody’s ready to go.”