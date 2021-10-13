Senior JT Workman adds strength, speed to Vikings' defensive line

Before the Bryan football team takes the field each week, JT Workman can be found sitting quietly in the locker room with headphones on, listening to his favorite artists ranging from Meek Mill to Shawn Mendes. He then goes through the game plan again in his head before joining the rest of his teammates.

Workman’s calm demeanor helps him prepare for games in a competitive District 12-6A, but once the whistle blows and the ball is snapped, the senior defensive end has one thing on his mind.

“Go get the ball.”

The 6-foot, 255-pound Workman has been a key cog in the Vikings’ defense for the past three years after moving up to varsity two games into his sophomore season. His ability to maneuver around opponents and get to quarterbacks quickly has improved since he joined the powerlifting team the spring after Bryan’s 2019 season.

The weight room was Workman’s new home for the next two years and getting stronger became his new-found passion. He went from squatting 290 pounds as a freshman to reaching 590 at a powerlifting meet. He also benched pressed an all-time school record of 340 in 2020, which helped him reach the regionals despite suffering a football injury.