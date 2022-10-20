Senior center Jose Contreras helping power Rudder Rangers' offensive line

Turning into one of the anchors on Rudder’s offensive line has been a family affair for Jose Contreras.

The senior credits his mom, grandparents, dad, uncle and girlfriend for helping him become a talented offensive lineman for the Rangers. From taking him to practices, cheering for him and working out with him, they’ve done it all.

And in the case of his dad and uncle, the pair will even line up against Contreras like they are a pair of defensive linemen ready to sack the quarterback.

“My uncle is about to my neck, but no matter what, he’ll go head on with me,” Contreras said. “When I was little [shorter than] him, he would bully me, but now it’s all fun and games.”

All of that work has paid off for Contreras as he’s been a versatile player for the Rangers in his four seasons at Rudder.

Contreras started on the freshman team as an offensive lineman and began catching the eye of the varsity coaching staff. Head coach Eric Ezar remembers during a freshman football camp seeing Contreras’ long-snapping skills and being impressed. And after his freshman season, Contreras got called up to varsity to be the team’s long snapper.

“Long snappers are kind of a specialty where not a lot of kids can do it, and he was really good at it,” Ezar said. “So it kind of got him an introduction to the varsity at an early age, and then he got to work with the linemen, so he got to understand everything.”

During his sophomore season as the varsity long snapper, Contreras also got to work with the offensive line during practice and soak up as much knowledge as he could from his position coaches.

“One thing I want to thank is God itself,” Contreras said. “Second is my coaches. Coach [Michael] Ibrahim helped me since my freshman year, and then coach [Stewart] Donley stepped in my junior and sophomore year. And then this year it’s Ibrahim again.”

As a junior, that practice time paid off as Contreras ended up playing every position on the offensive line at various points during the season along with continuing to be the long snapper.

“He was kind of like the sixth man in basketball,” Ezar said. “Basically, we had a two-year starter at center, so he backed that up. He was so smart that if someone got hurt at guard, he could play guard, and then we also could play him at tackle. We were really proud of the way he was very versatile.”

Now in his third year on varsity, Contreras has stepped up as one of the leaders on the offensive line. The senior is the team’s starting center but has the experience at every position and will play wherever he is needed.

Entering this season, Contreras was one of just two returning players on Rudder’s offensive line along with right guard Xavier Camero, and the pair have been glad to help out the players around them.

“We both had to step up, but me last year knowing every position on the O-line and what to do really helped me this year, because either Miguel [Garcia] or Hunter [McGary] didn’t know what to do, and I always knew what to do ... during the play,” Contreras said. “Xavier the same thing. He especially helps on the right side with Ryne [Hutchinson], helps him a lot, sometimes he even helps me.”

Now Contreras feels that the starting offensive line of McGary, Garcia, himself, Camero and Hutchinson have formed a formidable group in the trenches.

Contreras isn’t resting on his laurels though as the standout senior is still working on improving his game. He hits the weight room hard, does a lot of conditioning work and likes facing Rudder defensive lineman Jayden Williams in practice.

“Going up against the biggest and the baddest,” Contreras said.