ALLEN — Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ pumped through the Eagle Stadium speakers before College Station’s showdown with state-ranked Lucas Lovejoy in the Tom Landry Classic on Saturday night, an appropriate choice with August temperatures soaring into triple digits.

Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit ‘deja vu’ might have been a fitting track to queue at halftime.

A struggle-filled second quarter after a strong start, put the Cougars too far behind to catch the Leopards in a 50-37 loss. There were shades of last year’s matchup as Lovejoy used big plays in the passing game and made opportune stops on defense to pull away in the showcase game for the second straight season. Lovejoy’s 27 unanswered points in the second quarter gave the Leopards a 43-16 halftime lead.

“I think they stayed the course of what their game plan was and it did kind of get away from us there, especially at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second, and we’ll fix that,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said.

Lovejoy, ranked eighth in 5A-DII, had a lethal passing game led by quarterback Hondo Franklin, who finished 22-of-27 passing for 369 yards and five touchdowns. Texas commit Parker Livingstone’s looked ready to play on Saturdays full-time as he hauled in 12 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Uncommitted four-star prospect Daylan McCutcheon added seven catches for 129 yards and three scores, which all came in the decisive second quarter and included a 52-yard score on a double pass from Livingstone.

College Station’s secondary struggled to limit big plays as Lovejoy completed 13 passes of more than 15 yards. The Cougars, ranked third in 5A D-I, were without the services of senior safety Tony Hamilton who was sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Lovejoy had 641 yards of offense — 437 passing and 204 rushing.

“Sometimes when the opponent is successful, it’s because they’re good, it’s because they have a good scheme, it’s because they’re coached and hopefully we get those same things back at us,” Pryor said. “So, we’ve got to figure out a way obviously to cover good receivers, to get pressure on quarterbacks, to stop the run better than we did on defense and we’ve got to find a way to continue drives. We had a couple of drives stall out on fourth down and you can’t have that happen.”

A strong effort from the Lovejoy front seven, led by Ohio State linebacker commit Payton Pierce, kept the Cougars from keeping pace and establishing a consistent rushing attack. College Station had just five runs of more than 10 yards and three came in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

On the flip side, College Station quarterback Arrington Maiden showed poise in the pocket and completed 21 of 34 passes for 306 yards. Maiden said he was comfortable with play calls thanks to coaching and growth in the Cougars’ offensive line.

Missed chances in the first-half were costly, though.

The Cougars failed to convert three fourth-down conversions in plus-territory, which allowed Lovejoy to first take the lead and then build it to an insurmountable amount.

“I think a little bit of that was on me,” Maiden said. “I forgot to check the down and distance on one play and feel like getting over that hump is going to separate you from a good football team. That’s who we played tonight. We played a great football team.”

The sequence that led to College Station’s third failed fourth-down attempt was lethal. The Cougars looked like they would cut Lovejoy’s lead to 14 before halftime as Aydan Martinez-Brown broke outside and appeared headed for the end zone, but he pulled up at the 20-yard line with an apparent cramp. He didn’t return to the game. Four plays later, Maiden was hit as he threw on fourth-and-3 at the Lovejoy 13 and the pass was intercepted and returned to the College Station 20 with just 14 seconds left in the half. It took Lovejoy only five seconds to score with McCutcheon’s third touchdown catch of the quarter.

“Each week, there’s going to be consequences, there’s going to be stuff that happens throughout the season,” Maiden said. “But I feel like if we go back and look at the film, there’s a lot of little errors and the game was a lot closer than people think. So, I think the little errors, cleaning that stuff up, it’s going to help us be a better team.”

The Cougars kept fighting and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter with mostly back-ups. Paiden Cashion had a 2-yard touchdown reception from Maiden, his cousin, Connor, broke a 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, and Jackson Verdugo had a 2-yard touchdown catch from backup Cade Corcoran with 2 seconds left in the game.

“At halftime, we talked about the past,” Pryor said. “So, our options are we can go get on the bus and go home now or we can go back out and have a great second half. And I was going to choose the second one and I think our team did as well. I think those are lessons that carried over from our team last year and really are valuable in life. You’re going to have a period that doesn’t go so well, can we bounce back from that? Now, in this case we dug a little bit too much of a hole and couldn’t bounce all the way back, but the spark, the fight, the desire and drive to continue to fight is huge.”

Big plays, and missed tackles, were found often in the first quarter with the two teams knotted at 16.

College Station scored on its opening drive as Maiden hit Jake Peveto, who broke a tackle and raced 76 yards for a touchdown. After Lovejoy failed on fourth down, Maiden found Martinez-Brown on a short flat route and turned it into a 54-yard touchdown. But Lovejoy blocked the extra-point attempt and returned it for two points, which kick-started its strong night.

College Station will take its annual bye week next Friday before the Cougars continue nondistrict action against Temple on Sept. 8. College Station beat Temple 45-35 in non-district play last season.

Although some déjà vu may have come to the Cougars in a negative way on Saturday, they can hope parallels might help kick-start a successful season and possibly another run back to a third straight state championship game. Even though there were some similarities between the two contests between the Cougars and Leopards, Maiden said the two games are not the same and that’s a good thing for College Station.

“We’re a totally different offense now,” Maiden said. “We actually know what we’re doing. We’ve found our identity, so I don’t think it’s similar at all. The score might be a little bit similar, but I feel like we’ve got a lot to learn from this and we’re just going to get better each week.”