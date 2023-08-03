The Bryan football team delayed the start of its first preseason practice on Monday in an attempt to beat the heat.

Local schools have shifted to using the WetBulb Globe Temperature model, which according to the National Weather Service measures heat stress. The index takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover. The Bryan school district began using WBGT last year.

Football is the sport impacted the most right now with preseason practice underway or soon to begin for schools around the state. In Bryan-College Station, no high schools have an indoor practice facility.

“We want to continue to play the game and play it at a high level, but we want to be smart about what we’re doing and I think over time with research and awareness we’ve all just gotten better,” Bryan coach Ricky Tullos said.

In June, the University Interscholastic League, which governs Texas high school athletics, sent an email to all athletic directors and superintendents that said its Medical Advisory Committee now recommends the use of WBGT for its heat policy.

According to the UIL’s health and safety page, it notes how greater humidity causes the body greater difficulty to cool itself. Schools and districts are advised to take a WBGT reading before and during every outside event or practice. The UIL also noted using WBGT guidelines can help determine activity modifications, such as work:rest ratios, hydration breaks, equipment worn and the length of practice.

College Station athletics director Kevin Starnes said the WGBT model gives them a better reading of the air quality and how hot it really is since humidity is a legitimate factor in the Brazos Valley.

“I think there was kind of an old-school thinking of, you don’t get water until I tell you to get water, you leave your helmet on until I tell you you can take it off, you sprint everywhere,” Starnes said. “Those are hallmarks of that old-school thinking. Now, though, we have proven scientific data that tells us at certain temperature we have to take breaks every 15 minutes. We need to give them three minutes for water, get them cooled off and let’s get them back out. We don’t need to go for three hours. We need to go for 90 minutes.”

July was the Earth’s hottest month in recorded times, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The NWS reports Easterwood Airport in College Station has recorded temperatures over 100 every day since July 8, when the high reached 99.

Since 1996, 70 football players have died from exertional heat stroke, including 51 at the high school level, according to a 2022 report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research.

There are three categories for WBGT readings that are based on geography in the United States. Bryan-College Station is in the highest category (3) and outdoor activities are allowed until a WBGT reading of 92.1 degrees, which isn't the same as real measured temperature since it takes other factors into account. The NWS’ WBGT model projected a reading of around 90 degrees in the B-CS area on Thursday. That would allow football teams a maximum practice time of an hour with no protective equipment worn and 20 minutes of required rest breaks throughout the hour-long practice, per the WBGT guidelines.

Starnes and College Station football coach Stoney Pryor noted heat is amplified in football when players put on padding and equipment, including the head.

“I think the awareness that it’s not simply tough it out or if you’re complaining because you’re dizzy when it’s hot, it might not be that you’re a wimp,” Pryor said. “It might be this is a health situation that we need to be smart about what you’re doing.”

A way to work around possibly delaying practice is holding them in the morning when temperatures are much cooler and as many restrictions aren’t needed.

Bryan tends to practice in the morning, according to Tullos. Starnes said A&M Consolidated’s first-year head coach, Brandon Schmidt, has held morning practices at his previous schools and is implementing them for the Tigers. College Station has typically practiced after school, but Pryor said the Cougars are moving to the morning until afternoon temperatures subside.

“We want to work hard and if we can do that when it’s 15 degrees cooler, that’s probably the smart play,” Pryor said.

Heat could impact sports beyond football once the school year starts in the next two weeks, Starnes noted. Offseason sports such as soccer, baseball and softball might now be able to train outside.

“Coaches are having to come up with contingency plans because this is a very real thing,” Starnes said. “It’s been so unseasonably hot. This year has compared to last year’s data in terms of how many days exceeded that threshold, it’s a lot more this year than it was last year.”

Fortunately for athletics administrators like Starnes, the heat policies only pertain to practices, which means games can continue as scheduled. Starnes said they will keep a close eye on sub-varsity and middle school football games with kickoff times at 5 and 5:30 p.m., though.

“A game is very different than practices as far as the pace of it,” Starnes said. “You get much more rest in a game rather than a practice that’s pretty fast-paced for everybody.”

Although adjustments have been made to accommodate the new recommendations, Starnes said it’s allowed administrators and coaches to become more informed and educated on how to best take care of student-athletes.

“Yes, we want to win games. Yes, we want kids to get accolades. But our priority is, one, for our kids to be safe, and, two, for them to be good students,” Starnes said. “We need to make sure they’re safe first. Then we can work on the wins.”