San Marcos Academy 62, Allen Academy 16

SAN MARCOS — Allen Academy fought to stay in the game, but San Marcos Academy scored in the fourth quarter to clinch a 62-16 victory in the first round of the TAPPS 6-man Division II playoffs Friday night.

Allen Academy’s Aidan Field ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while Brock Field ran for 54 yards on two carries. Jackson Petty also caught two passes for 29 yards.

Field scored on a 22-yard run, and Rusty LyMcMurray kicked the extra points to tie the score at 8 with 2:07 left in the first quarter.

San Marcos Academy (9-2) took control with three straight touchdowns for a 32-8 lead. Field scored on a 37 run, and Ly-McMurray’s extra points got the Rams within 16 at halftime, but the Bears scored three times in the third quarter to set up the TD in the fourth quarter to win via the 45-point mercy rule with 6:15 left.

Allen Academy finishes the season at 7-4.