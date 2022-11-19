Rylan Wooten helps Brenham football team beat Belton for second time this season

Belton can at least be happy Brenham’s Rylan Wooten is a senior.

The Tigers had no answer for the Cubs’ quarterback for the second time this season as Wooten accounted for 378 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Cubs to a 31-10 victory in the Class 5A area playoffs Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Brenham (8-4) advances to play Port Neches-Groves in regionals. The Indians (10-2) advanced with a 24-19 victory over Austin LBJ.

Wooten was unstoppable when Brenham and Belton met in September, rushing for 198 yards and four touchdowns and throwing for another 179 yards and two scores in the 42-7 victory.

Belton (9-3) slowed down Wooten and Brenham for a half in the rematch. In 28 touches, Wooten had only two plays longer than 20 yards with the longest 28. Belton used a ball-control offense, a trick play and a couple Brenham mistakes to force a 10-10 tie at halftime.

But it took less than 12 seconds for Wooten and the Cubs to take control in the second half.

Wooten took the shotgun snap on the second-half’s first play from scrimmage, saw an opening after a fake to the running back and split the two safeties for a go-ahead 76-yard touchdown run.

“That was great blocks by everyone. I just saw the crease and hit it,” Wooten said.

Brenham cornerback Savion Ragston then had an interception on the next play from scrimmage, but the Cubs couldn’t take advantage of the short field.

Belton then put together an 11-play, 42-yard drive, but turned the ball over on downs, and Brenham pushed its lead to 24-10 on a 12-play, 74-yard drive. Wooten hit wide receiver Datavian Neal Franklin for a 7-yard gain to the Belton 33 on fourth-and-5 to keep the drive alive. Belton’s Hayden Hourany came up with the fourth sack of Wooten, but Brenham’s 6-foot, 170-pounder bounced back to throw a 40-yard touchdown pass down the middle to senior wide receiver Ian Stelter on third-and-17 with 1 minute, 19 seconds left in the third quarter.

Brenham’s last score came on Wooten’s 29-yard TD pass to Stelter on a square out as the defender fell. That play was set up by a fumble recovery by junior defensive end JaeRen Robinson after junior linebacker Cade Moore leveled Belton quarterback Ty Brown.

“The second half I thought we were dialed in, and we executed a lot better,” Brenham first-year coach Danny Youngs said.

Belton had only 114 yards in the second half after gaining 266 in the first half.

Brenham’s defense had a monster game, including the night’s best play.

Early in the second quarter the Tigers were poised to build on their 7-3 lead when Brown hit Slade LeBlanc on a slant on third-and-3 from the Brenham 43. LeBlanc sprinted toward the right pylon with two Cubs in pursuit. Brenham sophomore safety JaBreon Moore knocked the ball from LeBlanc at the 1 with it rolling out of the side of the end zone for a touchback, giving Brenham the ball at its 20.

Moore again was Johnny on the spot when Belton tried a fake punt from its own 40 late in the first half. Noah Moaga floated a pass 20 yards to a wide-open Karson Dunn, who had to wait on the throw. That allowed Moore to arrive with a head of steam the split second Dunn caught the ball, and Moore knocked the ball from Dunn.

Wooten ended with 188 yards rushing on 23 carries. He completed 14 of 32 for 190 yards with no interceptions. He did have a fumble, though he pleaded with the officials his elbow was down. His defense retaliated five plays later, allowing him to take on the final score.

“The O-line did great. The defense did great. It was a great team win,” Wooten said.

Wooten had a 74-yard run to the Belton 5 wiped out by offsetting penalties, a hold by Brenham and a horse-collar tackle which left Wooten slow to rise.

“I was more exhausted than hurt,” Wooten laughed when asked about the play. “I was just kind of worn out from running.”

That, though, was the last time Wooten ran the ball.