Rusk 31, Madisonville 28

MADISONVILLE — Madisonville lost to Rusk 31-28 on Friday in District 10-4A Division II play at Mustang Stadium.
Lorenzo Johnson returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and Xzavier Whaley ran for 47 yards and two TDs for Madisonville (3-4, 1-1). Devin Wheaton also caught a 28-yard TD pass from Jeramiah Burns — the Mustangs’ only completion in three attempts.
Cameron Thrower led the Mustangs in tackles with 11, including one sack, while Conner Swonke had 10 tackles and forced a fumble.
Madisonville will play at Center next Friday, and Rusk (6-1, 1-1) will host Carthage.
