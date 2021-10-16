 Skip to main content
Rusk 31, Madisonville 28
MADISONVILLE — Madisonville lost to Rusk 31-28 on Friday in District 10-4A Division II play at Mustang Stadium.

Lorenzo Johnson returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and Xzavier Whaley ran for 47 yards and two TDs for Madisonville (3-4, 1-1). Devin Wheaton also caught a 28-yard TD pass from Jeramiah Burns — the Mustangs’ only completion in three attempts.

Cameron Thrower led the Mustangs in tackles with 11, including one sack, while Conner Swonke had 10 tackles and forced a fumble.

Madisonville will play at Center next Friday, and Rusk (6-1, 1-1) will host Carthage.

