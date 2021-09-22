Rudder's Jason Batiste using powerlifting to improve strength as an offensive lineman

Strength is essential for any lineman, but Rudder’s Jason Batiste has built his football career around it.

The senior left tackle is a three-year letterwinner for the Rangers, and thanks in large part to his success in the weight room, he has taken on a bigger role this season as a captain and a two-way starter.

“I started powerlifting real young, and I feel like I’ve always had the advantage due to that,” Batiste said. “I was always a lot stronger than even people my size in the program. I feel like it’s helped a lot with power and my stubbornness physically being an offensive lineman. And that’s what Coach told me when I became a defensive lineman was to use that leg strength.”

Now 6-foot-1 and 273 pounds, Batiste was encouraged by family and friends to start playing football in seventh grade because of his large frame. But once he reached high school, he was noticeably smaller compared to the seniors on varsity, which caused him to be more quiet and timid on the field.