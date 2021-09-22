Rudder's Jason Batiste using powerlifting to improve strength as an offensive lineman

Strength is essential for any lineman, but Rudder’s Jason Batiste has built his football career around it.
The senior left tackle is a three-year letterwinner for the Rangers, and thanks in large part to his success in the weight room, he has taken on a bigger role this season as a captain and a two-way starter.
“I started powerlifting real young, and I feel like I’ve always had the advantage due to that,” Batiste said. “I was always a lot stronger than even people my size in the program. I feel like it’s helped a lot with power and my stubbornness physically being an offensive lineman. And that’s what Coach told me when I became a defensive lineman was to use that leg strength.”
Now 6-foot-1 and 273 pounds, Batiste was encouraged by family and friends to start playing football in seventh grade because of his large frame. But once he reached high school, he was noticeably smaller compared to the seniors on varsity, which caused him to be more quiet and timid on the field.
Batiste said he wanted “to be more powerful and be a lot more respected on the field” and knew joining the powerlifting team would get him there. He was first introduced to powerlifting by his older sisters, both athletes who started lifting when he was younger. By following their lead, he has become a mainstay for the Ranger football team.
“Pound for pound he’s our strongest kid,” Rudder head football coach Eric Ezar said. “When you have a kid that strong, you want him to on both sides [of the ball].”
After joining the powerlifting team as a freshman, Batiste has climbed up the ranks and was a regional qualifier in 2020 while breaking school records, including his 700-pound squat, 350-pound bench press and 570-pound dead lift.
Ezar said powerlifting, which spans from winter to spring, has helped Batiste gain confidence and improve his footwork during football season in the fall.
“His feet have gotten a lot better, and I think that’s the big secret, really, is his feet have gotten quicker,” Ezar said. “With his legs getting stronger, he’s able to move a little bit faster, and he just has such immense strength.”
When Batiste isn’t lifting, he jumps rope or works through drills on a speed ladder, two things his coaches have recommended through the years to help with footwork and speed. Batiste’s effort on and off the field has helped him grow into a key leader for Rudder, which needed veteran experience on the defensive line this year.
“We’ve got a lot of younger guys coming up to play defensive line, so [they] just wanted more leadership in that area,” Batiste said, adding that he worked on hand moves this offseason to help with his transition to defense. “The D-line is also one of the strengths of our team this year definitely.”
The extra strength from Batiste in the trenches has helped Rudder’s offense rack up 1,578 total yards in its first three games this season. Defensively, the Rangers have held its opponents to just 30 total points and 190 yards per game.
Rudder (3-0) will call on its defense again this week as the Rangers open District 10-5A Division II play at eighth-ranked Huntsville at Sam Houston State’s Bowers Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“The grit,” Batiste said of his favorite part of being a lineman. “Being there with people I trust, especially my four other linemen on the offense and other linemen that’s on the defensive side. I just like that feeling going in there with my brothers struggling.”