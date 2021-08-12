Rudder's Ezar pledges to Missouri University of Science and Technology

Rudder's senior quarterback EJ Ezar announced his commitment to Missouri University of Science and Technology via Twitter recently.
"First and most important, thanks be to God for his continuous blessings in my life," Ezar tweeted. "To my parents, family, coaches, & teachers, I am grateful to you for helping me become who I am today. I appreciate all of you who believe, encourage, and have given me the foundation needed for the opportunity to play football at the next level."
The dual-threat quarterback completed 180 of 279 passes last season and finished fourth in Class 5A Division II in passing yards with 2,551. He threw 23 touchdowns and rushed for 700 yards and 10 TDs.
Missouri S&T is an NCAA Division II school that in football competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
- Eagle staff report