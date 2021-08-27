Rudder's defensive pressure pushes Rangers past Bastrop 50-23

When Rudder senior linebacker Jeremiah Johnson burst through the Bastrop offensive line for the first time midway through the second quarter, his florescent green gloves waving in the night sky served as a green flag for the Rangers.
Rudder kicked off its season with a 50-23 win over the Bears on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium, proving what most on the team already knew about this edition of the Rangers — their defensive success will create offensive momentum.
“It starts with defense,” Johnson said. “That’s how you win games.”
Johnson and senior linebacker JaMarcus Jones led the Rangers in tackles with five apiece, and both came close to nabbing a sack of their own. The Rangers brought down Bastrop’s quarterbacks three times overall.
Rudder held Bastrop to 162 yards of total offense, including 30 rushing yards.
Head coach Eric Ezar pointed to the Rangers’ offseason conditioning as the key that unlocked the Bastrop offensive line.
“We have long practices, and I think our legs were still there and theirs were starting to wear down a little bit, and we started going around them a lot easier,” Ezar said. “We did dial up some blitzes, but we were beating them one-on-one.”
After a slow first quarter that saw defensive penalties extend drives for both offenses, Bastrop looked the more ready of the squads and built a 10-7 lead.
Rudder answered, but a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Bastrop’s Julius Baynard pushed the Bears back in front 16-14 early in the second quarter. The Rangers countered on the next drive with EJ Ezar’s 72-yard TD pass to MJ Heard giving the Rangers a 21-16 lead.
That’s when Rudder’s defense found its second gear. After a few close calls in the Bastrop backfield, defensive back Ryan Campbell was the first to pull down quarterback Seth Mouser, ultimately forcing the first Bastrop punt of the game.
After that, the Rangers reeled off three unanswered touchdowns to build a 35-16 halftime lead.
Junior running back Montavian Reed scored on a 6-yard run. He finished with 44 yards on nine carries. Next, EJ Ezar connected with junior wideout Michael Lister, who dived into the front of the end zone on a 15-yard TD catch.
Rudder’s defense then scored when defensive tackle CJ Nash bobbled a tipped pass by Mouser several times before pulling the interception in with one hand and returning it 45 yards for a TD.
Mouser completed 15 of 22 passes for 99 yards, a touchdown and an interception before he was pulled in the third quarter for senior Luke Williams. Bastrop managed one more touchdown in the third on a 1-yard run by Williams.
EJ Ezar saved the best score for last, throwing a high pass to junior wide receiver Kevin Holmes in the front corner of the end zone. The 5-foot-11 receiver leaped over two Bastrop defenders to secure the touchdown.
“We had a 5-yard out and a fade,” EJ Ezar aid. “I’m looking at that corner, and the corner just kind of stayed there, and I saw a mismatch, because Kevin is so tall. I just threw it up and let him get it. I was really excited when he caught it.”
EJ Ezar kicked off his senior season by completing 17 of 26 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 34 yards.
Two Rudder receivers broke the century mark. Junior Nate Figgers paced the group with 107 yards on five catches, followed by senior MJ Heard with 103 on three receptions. Freshman Jaquise Martin made his debut with 93 yards on five catches, and Holmes tallied 61 yards on five catches.
Rudder finished with 492 total yards, including 392 through the air.
“We made some pretty good throws and catches, and we still had a few drops that you want to fix, but overall I thought we played really well,” Eric Ezar said.
Johnson was happy with the start.
“It felt great,” he said. “My last first game in my high school career, senior year, it felt amazing, man.”