Rudder's defensive pressure pushes Rangers past Bastrop 50-23

When Rudder senior linebacker Jeremiah Johnson burst through the Bastrop offensive line for the first time midway through the second quarter, his florescent green gloves waving in the night sky served as a green flag for the Rangers.

Rudder kicked off its season with a 50-23 win over the Bears on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium, proving what most on the team already knew about this edition of the Rangers — their defensive success will create offensive momentum.

“It starts with defense,” Johnson said. “That’s how you win games.”

Johnson and senior linebacker JaMarcus Jones led the Rangers in tackles with five apiece, and both came close to nabbing a sack of their own. The Rangers brought down Bastrop’s quarterbacks three times overall.

Rudder held Bastrop to 162 yards of total offense, including 30 rushing yards.

Head coach Eric Ezar pointed to the Rangers’ offseason conditioning as the key that unlocked the Bastrop offensive line.

“We have long practices, and I think our legs were still there and theirs were starting to wear down a little bit, and we started going around them a lot easier,” Ezar said. “We did dial up some blitzes, but we were beating them one-on-one.”