Rudder's defense holds high expectations for season opener against Bastrop

When the 2020 high school football regular season drew to a close, both Rudder and Bastrop sat just on the outside looking in of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.
The pair will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium hoping to prepare for their upcoming district seasons when the playoffs will come into focus.
This year, the fourth in which the programs have opened the season against each other, pits Bastrop’s high-caliber offense against what Rudder head coach Eric Ezar believes might be his best defense yet.
“They’ve got some confidence in what they’re doing,” Ezar said, “but our defense, I told them yesterday that they could be one of the best defenses in the district, the region and maybe even the state. We’ve got some really athletic kids that we think that can really be game changers.”
Bastrop returns junior quarterback Seth Mouser, who threw for 708 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The Bears also return a tandem of running backs in Aidan Barger and Demire Thompson, who combined for 1,260 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020.
“I think Bastrop is a lot like we were last year,” Ezar said. “Coming in they had a bunch of sophomores who became juniors, so they are going to be more mature.”
For the Rangers, stopping drives begins with the defensive line, a group led by Devion Howard, Lyndon Williams, Jayden Williams and Hunter McGary.
“Devion Howard, when he comes to play, he’s amazing,” Ezar said. “I think he can be an NFL player. Linden Williams is on that defensive front and his brother, Jayden, is a kid who has really grown over the offseason, and we think he’s going to be really special.”
The Rangers return nine starters on defense, including defensive back Tre McLenton, and they hope to pressure Mouser and make the night just a little easier for the rest of the unit.
“It’s very exciting to see my brothers get back there and hit the quarterback and running back,” McLenton said. “It gets very exciting.”
Ranger quarterback EJ Ezar will have to keep an eye on Bear linebackers Joseph Overton and Christian Lopez, who combined for 103 tackles last season.
The Rangers must replace wide receiver Keithron Lee, who led 5A in receiving yards with 1,139 and had 16 touchdown catches. Lee graduated and signed with Texas. Nate Figgers, Michael Lister and Marcus Heard return at receiver, while a pair of newcomers hope to get in the mix. Kevin Holmes joined the football team this offseason after playing basketball for two seasons. Freshman Jaquise Martin also has made a quick impression.
“We have a freshman kind of boy wonder that we think is going to be really good in Jaquise Martin,” Eric Ezar said.
Lister, a junior, will be the natural replacement for Lee at the Z receiver position, even taking over Lee’s No. 5.
“We have some young receivers, so how are they going to respond?” Ezar said. “We really think that they’re going to. As the season goes on, they’re going to be really big-time receivers and turn into future Keithron Lees.”
As always, early in the season, the more disciplined team can hold a significant advantage by not giving away penalty yards, which has been a focus for Rudder in the last few days.
Bastrop is 2-1 against Rudder over the last three seasons. Rudder won 49-7 last year.