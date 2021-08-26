Rudder's defense holds high expectations for season opener against Bastrop

When the 2020 high school football regular season drew to a close, both Rudder and Bastrop sat just on the outside looking in of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.

The pair will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium hoping to prepare for their upcoming district seasons when the playoffs will come into focus.

This year, the fourth in which the programs have opened the season against each other, pits Bastrop’s high-caliber offense against what Rudder head coach Eric Ezar believes might be his best defense yet.

“They’ve got some confidence in what they’re doing,” Ezar said, “but our defense, I told them yesterday that they could be one of the best defenses in the district, the region and maybe even the state. We’ve got some really athletic kids that we think that can really be game changers.”

Bastrop returns junior quarterback Seth Mouser, who threw for 708 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The Bears also return a tandem of running backs in Aidan Barger and Demire Thompson, who combined for 1,260 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020.

“I think Bastrop is a lot like we were last year,” Ezar said. “Coming in they had a bunch of sophomores who became juniors, so they are going to be more mature.”