Rudder WR Nate Figgers drew early inspiration from pair of NFL players

If it hadn’t been for Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss, Nate Figgers might not be playing football.

Rudder’s senior wide receiver grew up playing basketball, but he says watching the pair of NFL players on TV made him want to give wide receiver a try as well.

“I just used to watch a lot of football, and I told my mother I wanted to play and just ended up playing,” Figgers said.

And ever since he started playing in Pop Warner, he’s been a receiver.

The 6-foot-5 Figgers credits his height for helping him on the field, but watching NFL players like Moss and Beckham inspired him as well. And when he got to Rudder, the Rangers’ group of receivers helped teach him more about the position.

Heading into his sophomore year, Figgers was told that he was going to be on varsity. Still an underclassman, Figgers made sure to learn as much as he could from the older receivers around him during that time. He watched and learned from Milton Mooring, Marcus Diles and Keithron Lee to pick up how to handle varsity football.

Figgers still keeps in contact with Diles and Mooring, whom he said he considers “like a brother.” Mooring is a frequent visitor on Friday nights to cheer on Figgers and his teammates.

“He tries to make it to every game. Most of the time he does,” Figgers said. “He’s a good role model and things like that.”

Figgers also says Mooring offers advice to him before games.

“He makes sure that my head is on straight, makes sure that I am focused and ready to go out there and do what I have to do,” said Figgers, who has six receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

When he started playing at the high school level, Figgers says that was when he started learning the finer details of the game and credits Rudder’s coaching staff for teaching him the fundamentals of route running.

He also began a training regimen at Rudder to fine tune his game.

“Footwork,” Figgers said. “I work on a lot of footwork. Cones, I do cones. It’s different things, tennis ball machines to get my hands strong and make sure I can grip the ball good. A lot of things like that, tracking the ball in the air. It’s a lot of things that I do.”

Along with his offseason work, Figgers also competes in the high jump for the track team at Rudder.

Last season was his first year on the track team, but the multi-talented athlete had no problem learning the new sport as he took home silver at the Class 5A state meet.

The two sports offer plenty of benefits for each other.

“The things that we do in track are hardcore like working out,” Figgers said. “The workouts, the running. Even though I’m a jumper, I still have to run. Run miles, run sprints, things like that. The jumping also helps in football, go up and get the ball.”

When it comes to the football training, head coach Eric Ezar says that all starts and ends with the Rangers’ wide receivers coach Edgar Vazquez.

“I think you’d have to look at Coach Vazquez as somebody’s who’s really spent time with him,” Ezar said. “He’s the one who sets up the tennis ball machines, all the little things. Coach Vazquez is an awesome receiver coach, and we’re kind of getting to be known for our receivers here at Rudder.

“It’s kind of something that started when we’ve gotten here with Keithron, Marcus and now with Holmes and Nate. Of course, Jaquise. But I mean we’re starting to develop kind of a ‘Receiver U’ mentality.”

Ezar says he’s seen a lot of growth and development on the field from Figgers since he first joined the varsity squad as a sophomore. Figgers also was named to the player leadership council this year.

“We talk about our mission statement, better men, better husbands, better fathers, and he’s become a better man,” Ezar said. “When he was a sophomore seeing those seniors, he saw how they worked, and he’s done that, and then he’s passing it back down to our younger kids.”

• NOTES — Rudder (0-2) will host Elgin (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.