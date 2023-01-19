Rudder WR Kevin Holmes commits to Texas A&M-Kingsville

Rudder senior wide receiver Kevin Holmes committed to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday via Twitter.
Holmes led the Rangers with a team-high 49 receptions this season. He also racked up 557 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in 10 games. In two seasons at the varsity level, Holmes played in 19 games and finished his Rudder career with 1,147 receiving yards and 12 TDs on 88 receptions.
The senior is a two-sport athlete at Rudder and plays for the boys basketball team.
Holmes also had scholarship offers from Howard Payne, Texas-Permian Basin, McPherson College and Mary Hardin-Baylor.