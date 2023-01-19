 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rudder WR Kevin Holmes commits to Texas A&M-Kingsville

  • 0
rudder pick

Rudder's Kevin Holmes has a BV-leading 42 receptions. 

 LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE

Rudder senior wide receiver Kevin Holmes committed to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday via Twitter.

Holmes led the Rangers with a team-high 49 receptions this season. He also racked up 557 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in 10 games. In two seasons at the varsity level, Holmes played in 19 games and finished his Rudder career with 1,147 receiving yards and 12 TDs on 88 receptions.

The senior is a two-sport athlete at Rudder and plays for the boys basketball team.

Holmes also had scholarship offers from Howard Payne, Texas-Permian Basin, McPherson College and Mary Hardin-Baylor.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabama Postgame: Joni Taylor

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert