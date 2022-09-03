Rudder wipes out 14-point deficit, but Salado answers for 38-28 victory

Salado’s defense complemented its high-powered offense by coming up with three turnovers as the Eagles grabbed a 38-28 nondistrict victory over the Rudder Rangers at Merrill Green on Friday night.

Rudder (0-2) overcame a 14-point deficit to get in position to win its home opener, but Salado broke a 28-28 deadlock by scoring on back-to-back possessions.

The Eagles (2-0) took the lead with a 10-play, 71-yard drive capped by Caden Strickland’s 31-yard touchdown reception with 6 minutes, 9 seconds left. Salado quarterback Luke Law had a 10-yard scramble on third-and-10 and later got Rudder to jump offsides twice on a fourth down, eventually picking up a fourth-and-1 on a sneak the play before Strickland’s touchdown.

Rudder, which on its previous possession had scored in three plays to tie the game, threw into double coverage on the first play from scrimmage with Salado senior defensive back Drew Bird intercepting the pass. Salado picked up 36 yards on seven plays to set up Daniel Chtay’s 38-yard field goal with 2:59 left.

Law was 19-of-32 passing for 336 yards with four interceptions. Law was named last week’s Built Ford Tough Class 4A player of the week after throwing for 382 yards and five touchdowns with an interception in a 53-17 victory over Fredericksburg. Seth Reavis had six receptions for 183 yards with two scores. He was coming off a seven-catch, 228-yard performance with four scores. He gave Class 5A Division II Rudder fits as the Rangers had 12 penalties for 113 yards with several of them pass interference calls. Salado running back Kase Maedgen had 111 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Rudder had plenty of offense as quarterback Xavier Ramirez completed 23 of 31 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Jaquise Martin had six catches for 85 yards. Kevin Holmes had seven for 69 yards, and Nate Figgers had five for 110 yards with a score.

Rudder pulled within 21-14 before halftime with a 15-play, 86-yard touchdown drive capped by a great individual effort by Martin. The sophomore scored on a 21-yard touchdown catch on third-and-17 with 74 seconds left before intermission. Martin caught the ball in the middle of the field in traffic a few yards short of the first down then drug defenders forward for the first down, carried them a few more yards and fell across the goal line.

Rudder ballcarriers fighting for extra yards ended the previous two possessions in fumbles with opportunistic Salado scoring touchdowns each time.

The Rangers threatened to break a 7-7 tie on the strength of a a trio of pass completions, but on the last reception the receiver fumbled inside the 15 with Salado taking over at its own 18. The Eagles covered 82 yards in nine plays with Reavis grabbing a 16-yard touchdown reception.

Rudder fumbled the ball right back three plays later at the Salado 26. The Eagles covered 74 yards in six plays with Roman Law catching a 12-yard touchdown pass.

The game had a riveting start.

Rudder took the opening kickoff 72 yards on seven plays with Nate Scoutron running around right end for the final 8 yards. Salado answered in two plays with Reavis catching a 58-yard touchdown pass only 2 minutes, 59 seconds into the game, which was delayed for an hour and 38 minutes for lightning. Halftime lasted only eight minutes because of the delay with both bands sent home for a game that didn’t end until 11:28 p.m.

Salado pushed its lead to 28-14 with a 1-yard sneak by Law with 5:55 left in the third quarter. Rudder answered with Figgers scoring on a 38-yard touchdown catch as he faked the defender on his route and was wide open. Rudder’s defense came up with a fumble recovery by Nick Villareal to set up a nifty 20-yard touchdown reception by Figgers in the corner of the end zone to tie the game with 9:49 left in the game.

Rudder senior Ashley Munoz gave the crowd something to cheer about by hitting a trio of field goals between the last two quarters, the last from 25 yards to win free chicken as part of a promotion by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.