Friday against Rudder, Salado’s offense, helmed by head coach Tom Westerberg, had little resemblance to the powerhouse attack the head coach first brought to spotlight while winning state titles at Allen High School a decade prior.

However, the 42 unanswered points quarterback Luke Law and running back Kate Maedgen reeled off in the second half was efficiency that would have brought a smile to the face of former Westerberg quarterback Kyler Murray.

After jumping out to a 34-0 lead, Rudder succumbed to the Eagle attack in the second half of a 48-47 Salado win at Eagle Stadium.

“Momentum just changed,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “We give them turnovers and they get back in game at home and it just turned around. I am proud of our kids for, when it really turned, they were able to answer back and get the lead for a second. We couldn’t hold them out, so that was tough.”

Maedgen rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, while also reeling in a touchdown grab and 49 yards through the air. Law passed for 173 yards and connected on the one touchdown. He also rushed for 52 yards and three touchdowns.

“We’ve just got to tackle,” Ezar said. “Those guys are pretty good too and they just kept going up the middle.”

Rudder quarterback Cody Billings had everything working in his favor in the opening 15 minutes and finished 16-of-32 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns. He added 40 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Jaquise Martin collected 187 receiving yards and three touchdowns on eight catches.

Running back Bruce Hendrick paced the Rangers with 71 yards on nine carries and a score.

Rudder had a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Billings and a 21-yard rush by Hendrick. Billings found Martin in a soft space of Salado’s zone defense near the left sideline and the speedy athlete turned the corner and motored into the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown. The pair connected again for a 15-yard score before the end of the quarter.

Billings scampered for one of his own, followed by a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown by Randon Cooks.

Meanwhile, through the same period of time, Salado (2-0) managed only 74 total yards, including three drives with seven or less. Rudder (0-2) had open lanes to the backfield, which enabled defenders to get hands in Law’s face and pull down rushers behind the line of scrimmage.

However, with approximately four minutes left in the half, Salado pulled momentum back. The Eagles completed a seven-play 70-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by Maedgen. Then, after forcing Rudder’s first punt of the game, Salado mounted another 70-yard drive that ended with a push-the-pile, 1-yard quarterback keeper from Law.

Rudder managed to stop Law on the play prior, but Westerberg caught the officials ear for a timeout with one second left on the clock, making the final play of the half to be the touchdown and cutting the Rudder lead to 34-14 at the interval.

The Rangers opened the second half with a fumble on their own 33, which led to Maedgen’s second touchdown run. Four of the five Ranger third quarter drives ended in a turnover, and all but one created a Salado touchdown.

“I think that really hurt that we had a turnover right out of the gate," Ezar said. "Gave up the ball and momentum. That’s exactly what we didn’t want to happen and it did. So, we’ve just got to answer better in those situations and we weren’t able to answer quickly enough.”

Salado carried a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Rangers were able to capitalize on a Salado fumble to cut the Eagle lead to two on Martin’s third touchdown catch of the game. Then, the Ranger defense’s second pick six of the game, this one a 62-yard return by Jayden Erskine, gave the Rangers a 47-42 lead with seven minutes to play.

Salado ran all but two minutes off the clock on a 12-play 78-yard drive that put them back ahead 48-47 on another 1-yard rumble from Law. After missing a point after attempt earlier in the game, the Rangers were able to stuff Maedgen on the 2-point try to keep the margin one.

Faced with a fourth-and-8 and less than two minutes to play, Rudder attempted a double pass trick play that saw the second pass fall incomplete, ending a chance for a comeback.

“It was something we’ve worked on all the time… If the throw wasn’t short, we had it,” Ezar said. “We had our fastest guy with linemen out in front of him and then maybe get in field goal range to win it. But, you’ve got to take those shots sometimes.”

While acknowledging the frustration the turnovers created in the second half, Ezar said he’s proud of the fight his team demonstrated to get back into a game that seemed to be in hand after a half.

“I think they battled hard,” Ezar said. “The momentum shifted and we got it back. And then we just couldn’t get the stop when we needed it.”