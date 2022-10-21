Rudder’s playoff hopes likely dashed with loss to district co-leader Brenham

The math was simple for the Rudder football team. Win out and likely make the playoffs for the second straight season. Lose and probably be left out after 2021’s breakthrough campaign.

The Rangers pushed District 10-5A-II co-leader Brenham for almost three quarters Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium, but the Cubs scored 20 unanswered points to pull away for a 48-21 win.

Down 28-21 in the third quarter, Rudder (2-6, 0-4) had the ball with a chance to tie the game, but Brenham’s John Rigsby intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to put the Cubs ahead by two scores with 3:26 left in the period.

Turnovers troubled Rudder’s comeback bid. Brenham scored 35 points off six Rudder turnovers, including three interceptions returned for touchdowns. Savion Ragston had two of them, one in each half and both were 62 yards.

"We played well. You just can't in any football game, you can't have turnovers like that, and we had some big ones," Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. "One of them was weird. It got tipped and went right in the guy's hands into a pick-six. When you try to get back in the game, those things happen sometimes. It's hard to overcome three pick-sixes."

Brenham (5-3, 4-0) remains tied for first in the district with Montgomery Lake Creek. If the Cubs can beat Huntsville at home next Friday, they will take a bus trip down Texas 105 to close the regular season against Lake Creek in a de facto district championship game.

The Cubs are seeking their first outright district title since 2013 when they advanced to the Class 4A Division II state championship game. Brenham has reeled off four straight wins in district play after going 1-3 in nondistrict action.

"We have goals set," Brenham head coach Danny Youngs said. "We want to get into the postseason, and I think tonight we punched that ticket. We want to be district champs, and we've got two big games in front of us with Huntsville and then Lake Creek. We've just got to stay focused, get healthy."

Brenham’s offense relied on the run. Landon Shipley led all rushers with 99 yards on 15 carries. Dual-threat quarterback Rylan Wooten had 77 yards on 13 carries. The Cubs also used senior Ricky Brown to move the sticks on third- and fourth-and-short situations. He ran for just 26 yards, but his impact was felt.

Rudder managed just 143 total yards.

Brenham bolted to a 21-0 lead with 11:42 left in the second quarter.

The Cubs forced a fumble on the second play of the game and scored eight plays later on Brown’s 3-yard run. Brenham added another rushing touchdown with 1:18 left in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Shipley. After forcing a second fumble, the Cubs connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Wooten to Ian Stelter.

Rudder responded, though, and pulled within 21-14 with 7:13 left in the first half.

Kevin Holmes put the Rangers on the scoreboard with a 3-yard touchdown catch from Xavier Ramirez. After the Rangers forced a fumble on Brenham’s ensuing drive, Jaquise Martin caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ramirez.

The Rangers had a chance to tie the game after they forced another fumble, but Ragston intercepted a pass and returned it 62 yards for a TD to put the Cubs ahead 28-14 with 3:56 left in the second quarter.

Rudder continues district play against Richmond Randle next Friday.