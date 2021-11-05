Rudder’s comeback bid slips away in 20-16 loss to Lamar Consolidated

A chance to close the regular season with a win slipped out of the hands of the Rudder Rangers in the waning seconds of a 20-16 loss to Lamar Consolidated on Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in District 10-5A Division II action.
Rudder reached the Lamar 3-yard line on a 14-yard completion over the middle, but the Rangers fumbled the ball into the end zone, where it was recovered by the Mustangs for a touchback with 14 seconds remaining.
Three plays earlier, it appeared Rudder had scored a go-ahead touchdown, but the score was negated by a holding penalty. In the end, the Rangers were left empty handed.
But unlike seasons before, Rudder won’t be turning in its pads Monday. Instead, the Rangers will be gearing up for their first playoff game in school history as they prepare to play at Marshall at 7:30 p.m. next Friday in the Class 5A Division II bi-district round.
“Our kids, they played hard, but we just had some bad breaks,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “We had two or three touchdowns called back, and I was really happy the way we battled back at the end. We had a touchdown that gets called back. We fumble at the end, but you know, that’s what it’s going to be like next week. It’s the playoffs. You’re going to have to go down and beat people in the last second. It’s a great lesson for us.”
Lamar Consolidated’s Cameron Petty hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Garrett with 2:24 left in the fourth quarter to give the Mustangs the final go-ahead score. Lamar had a short field on the drive after Rudder botched a snap on a punt with the Rangers getting sacked at their own 9-yard line on the play.
Rudder blocked the extra point after Petty’s late TD catch, and Jeremiah Johnson returned it 91 yards for a two-point conversion to give the Rangers a chance to win with a touchdown. But trailing by just four, Rudder’s comeback bid came up 3 yards short on a night when finishing drives proved to be a problem for the Rangers.
They reached the Mustang 3 in the second quarter with the game tied at 7 but failed to convert a fake field goal attempt and turned the ball over on downs. In the third quarter, Rudder had a 66-yard touchdown pass called back for offensive pass interference. The Rangers punted three plays later.
Rudder reclaimed the lead on Montavian Reed’s 6-yard TD run to cap the Rangers’ opening drive of the second half, putting them ahead 14-7 with 8:38 left in the third quarter. Lamar punched back two drives later, tying the game with 1:36 left in the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Garrett to Jameil Robinson.
A fast start from each team turned into a first-half defensive battle that left the Rangers and Mustangs tied at 7 at halftime.
Rudder ripped down the field on its first drive of the game, taking a 7-0 lead with 7:40 left in the first quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from EJ Ezar to Kevin Holmes. The 6-foot-4 Holmes hauled in the jump ball with ease on a third-and-goal pass.
Lamar responded with a touchdown on the ensuing drive as Ja’Cory Kiser scored on a 2-yard run on third-and-goal with 4:43 left in the opening quarter.
Rudder will wade into uncharted waters next Friday as the Rangers try to wash away the regular-season finale knowing they can continue to make history against Marshall.
“It hurts to lose,” Eric Ezar said. “It always does, and that’s why we’ve been good ... the kids want to win all the time. It hurts, but it is what it is.”
• NOTES — A&M Consolidated will host Mount Pleasant in a 5A-II bi-district playoff game at 7 p.m. next Friday at Tigerland Stadium. ... Montgomery claimed the outright 10-5A-II title on Friday with a 78-38 win over rival Montgomery Lake Creek.