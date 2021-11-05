Rudder’s comeback bid slips away in 20-16 loss to Lamar Consolidated

A chance to close the regular season with a win slipped out of the hands of the Rudder Rangers in the waning seconds of a 20-16 loss to Lamar Consolidated on Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in District 10-5A Division II action.

Rudder reached the Lamar 3-yard line on a 14-yard completion over the middle, but the Rangers fumbled the ball into the end zone, where it was recovered by the Mustangs for a touchback with 14 seconds remaining.

Three plays earlier, it appeared Rudder had scored a go-ahead touchdown, but the score was negated by a holding penalty. In the end, the Rangers were left empty handed.

But unlike seasons before, Rudder won’t be turning in its pads Monday. Instead, the Rangers will be gearing up for their first playoff game in school history as they prepare to play at Marshall at 7:30 p.m. next Friday in the Class 5A Division II bi-district round.