Killen Chaparral runs the Slot-T offense but Rudder’s Bruce Hendrick was the one to put on a show on the ground Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

The junior running back rushed for 184 yards and three scores on 12 carries in Rudder’s 31-16 win over the Bobcats to wrap up nondistrict play.

“It’s a blessing,” Hendrick said postgame. “Obviously my teammates kept it up. My linemen did amazing out there, receivers they faked it. I think the whole team is coming together really. I think it’s not really a personal thing, it’s a whole team effort for the reason I was able to score those.”

This season is Hendrick’s second season ever playing football and his first on the varsity. The junior sat out last week with a twinge in his hip flexor according to head coach Eric Ezar but made up for the lost time on Friday.

“It felt really good,” Hendrick said of coming back. “I’m just really glad I was able to play. I thank God my hips were able to get better. [I’m] not very flexible but I’m going to keep training so I’m not able to sit out for anymore injuries.”

The junior set the tone for the Rangers (2-2) from the first possession of the game as he capped off Rudder’s 10-play, 80-yard opening drive with a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 9:27 to go in the first.

The Rangers weren’t done showing off their rushing attack either. On the next offensive possession, Jaquise Martin got a pitch from quarterback Cody Billings and took it 91 yards to the house on the first play of the drive. And with 5:46 left in the first, Rudder was ahead 14-0.

The early lead was a good thing for the Rangers as quarterback Cody Billings left the game with Rudder in the red zone with 5:49 to go until halftime. The junior had just scrambled for a 2-yard pickup but was hit from behind where he remained for a few seconds before getting up to his feet.

Billings did not return for the remainder of the game. In nearly one half of play, the quarterback threw for 36 yards while completing 5 of his 6 passes with one interception. On the ground, he rushed for 51 yards on seven carries.

Ezar postgame said that the injury for Billings was an “AC thing” on his right side. With Billings out, Martin took over at quarterback for the Rangers to finish the half and game.

“Jaquise can play quarterback,” Ezar said. “He played quarterback last year, very athletic kid. But he did a good job stepping in cause Cody’s been getting all the work in practice. I thought he did a good job stepping in and running stuff. We had a few snaps that were kind of funny, but we’ll have to get him ready next week if Cody can’t go. Hopefully Cody will be ready.”

The drive that Billings got hurt on ended with a 36-yard field goal by Christian Ocampo to put Rudder up 17-0 with 5:21 to go. That score held until the second half when Hendrick got his other two rushing touchdowns to add to Rudder’s lead.

With 8:48 to go in the third, Hendrick took off for a 28-yard rushing score to put Rudder up 24-0. Chaparral (1-3) answered with an 8-yard rushing score by Davian Arthur and a two-point run by Kenneth Johnson made it 24-8 with 2:49 to go.

Following the touchdown, Hendrick extended Rudder’s lead once again with a 63-yard touchdown run with 1:45 to go in the third to put them out in front 31-8.

“I like all of them,” Hendrick said of his three touchdown runs. “I think out of all of them [my favorite] was that [63-yarder]. That meant a lot to me being able to run that open field but then again it was all thanks to my teammates. If it wasn’t for [offensive lineman Juan Gutierrez], if he didn’t block that guy I wouldn’t have made that so I have to thank him.”

Rudder is back at Merrill Green Stadium next Friday as they host Lamar Consolidated at 7:30 p.m. to open District 10-5A-II play.