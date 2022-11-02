Rudder RG Xavier Camero has been consistent force for the Rangers

One word Rudder football coach Eric Ezar used to describe senior Xavier Camero is consistent.

The Rangers’ right guard has been a stalwart on their offensive line since the end of his sophomore year, and Camero is gearing up for his final game at Rudder. The Rangers (2-7, 0-5) will host Montgomery at 7 p.m. Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium in their season finale. The game was moved up from Friday due to expected inclement weather.

“He’s that guy that you know is always going to be there,” Ezar said of Camero. “That’s what’s going to be kind of sad is he’s been the right guard for over two years, and he played a little bit his sophomore year too, so you just knew he was going to be there every day.”

Although Camero said his position has gotten easier over the years, things weren’t always easy for him playing football. When Camero first started playing in middle school, he was one of the smaller players on the team. But when he got to high school, he grew in strength after time in the weight room.

“I was always seen as a smaller guy, but I was never scared to go out there and dominate against bigger guys,” Camero said.

Camero’s growth on the field has been impressive, Ezar said. He noted Camero has been one of the strongest players in program history. Rudder players elected Camero to the team’s leadership council this season, which Ezar attested to Camero’s hard work.

“He’s overachieved more than I thought he would be today,” Ezar said. “If you told me he was going to be a starting right guard for two years when he walked in the door, I don’t know. If you told me he was going to be one of the strongest kids you’ve ever had in the program, I don’t know. But he’s such a hard worker.”

Camero said he’s looking into playing football in college. He’s slated to play in a high school all-star game in Oklahoma this January. If football doesn’t work out, he plans to pursue a degree at Blinn College in Brenham and focus on their HVAC program.

“I just like to get my hands dirty and work on things,” Camero said. “I feel like it’s a comfortable thing I do since I’m already used to the heat from football.”

Facing defensive linemen, including Rudder defensive tackle Jayden Williams in one-on-one drills in practice, is something Camero said he will miss about playing football. And although the Rangers are out of playoff contention, Camero said he’s seen the team practicing hard and working to beat Montgomery this week.

Meanwhile, the Bears are looking to secure a postseason spot. Montgomery (2-7, 2-3) is in a three-way tie for third place in District 10-5A Division II with Huntsville and Richmond Randle. Ezar said Bears quarterback Reggie Williams is athletic and added they have a strong front seven on defense.

Finish has been Ezar’s message to his young team that has over 15 freshmen and sophomores playing significant roles after last year’s playoff team graduated a number of veteran seniors. Although the season hasn’t gone the way the Rangers hoped it would, Ezar said he feels like the program’s future is bright and noted that the team has played with character and composure throughout the season.

“We’re going to go out and play the best we can, and for a lot of these kids, our seniors that are here, it’s going to be their last football game,” Ezar said. “It’ll be Senior Night, and it’s going to be big for them. They’re playing their last ballgame. I told our juniors, sophomores and freshmen, hey, you never know when your last ballgame is going to be. You could get hurt on any play and it could be over. That was the message. I just told them to go out, enjoy it because you never know how many years you’re going to play football.”