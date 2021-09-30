Rudder looking to build on momentum at home against Montgomery Lake Creek

Rudder’s 31-28 overtime victory last week over then-No. 8 Huntsville was the crucial first step in the program’s hunt for its first playoff berth. Now conjuring up another strong performance presents its own challenges for the Rangers (4-0, 1-0) as they host Montgomery Lake Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday in District 10-5A Division II play at Merrill Green Stadium.
“We’ve really been staying with that one play at a time and don’t look too forward [mentality],” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “We know this district is a really tough district, and there’s nobody who’s an easy team. There’s no givens.”
Lake Creek (4-1, 0-1) is coming off an upsetting 42-15 loss to Fulshear in its district opener, but the Lions average 38 points per game behind a stout offense led by returning running back Justin Freeney. Freeney rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and compiled 606 yards in the Lions’ first four wins of the season this year.
“[Lake Creek] wants to control the ball, control the clock, and they use Freeney to do that,” Ezar said. “He gets 4 yards here, 5 yards there, then they’ll do a little quick pass to get 5 yards. They just take you in the hole. They kill you with paper cuts basically.”
Being sound up front will be key for the Ranger defense, which hasn’t been an issue for the unit this season. Rudder has allowed just 14.5 points per game and came up with a big stop in the end zone in overtime against the Hornets — their toughest opponent yet.
Limiting Freeney’s action is also crucial considering Lake Creek doesn’t have a clear starting quarterback. Cade Tessier had the starting role before spraining his ankle against Morton Ranch. Backup quarterback Sawyer Matchett made his first start last week, completing 5 of 7 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Ezar said he expects Tessier to be back this week, but Rudder has to be ready either way.
“If you lose that first district game, you don’t want to go 0-2, so we told our kids they’re going to come out and fight and give you everything they’ve got,” Ezar said.
The Rangers have plenty of offense to handle the challenge.
Rudder averages 44 points per game and 381.4 total offensive yards behind the quarterback-receiver combo of EJ Ezar and Jaquise Martin. Lake Creek shut down Rudder’s pass attack in last year’s 61-25 win, but the Lions have allowed an average of 33 points this year behind a young secondary.
Ezar said Rudder has options if Lake Creek stops the pass, including running backs Montavian Reed and Tre McClenton, who have a little more than 200 yards rushing combined.
“They have a sound defensive coordinator, and [head coach Pat Kennedy] was the defensive coordinator at The Woodlands, so they’re very defensive minded,” Eric Ezar said. “Their kids really fly to the football.”
Ezar said the matchup will have a playoff feel to it because of the competitive nature of 10-5A-II. He also added that a win against Lake Creek might mean every bit as much as last week’s breakthrough at Huntsville.
“It’s going to take at least four wins in this district to get to the playoffs,” Ezar said. “So we have one down. Now we got to go get two.”