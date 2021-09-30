Rudder looking to build on momentum at home against Montgomery Lake Creek

Rudder’s 31-28 overtime victory last week over then-No. 8 Huntsville was the crucial first step in the program’s hunt for its first playoff berth. Now conjuring up another strong performance presents its own challenges for the Rangers (4-0, 1-0) as they host Montgomery Lake Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday in District 10-5A Division II play at Merrill Green Stadium.

“We’ve really been staying with that one play at a time and don’t look too forward [mentality],” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “We know this district is a really tough district, and there’s nobody who’s an easy team. There’s no givens.”

Lake Creek (4-1, 0-1) is coming off an upsetting 42-15 loss to Fulshear in its district opener, but the Lions average 38 points per game behind a stout offense led by returning running back Justin Freeney. Freeney rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and compiled 606 yards in the Lions’ first four wins of the season this year.

“[Lake Creek] wants to control the ball, control the clock, and they use Freeney to do that,” Ezar said. “He gets 4 yards here, 5 yards there, then they’ll do a little quick pass to get 5 yards. They just take you in the hole. They kill you with paper cuts basically.”