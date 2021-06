Rudder grad Keithron Lee suspended from Texas football team following assault arrest

Rudder graduate Keithron Lee has been suspended from the University of Texas football team after being arrested on an assault charge Sunday.

Lee was charged with assault family violence – strangulation and released from the Brazos County Jail on Monday after posting $5,000 bail.

"We’re aware of the situation with Keithron Lee," Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement Tuesday. "We have talked with his family and he has been suspended from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal process."

According to a police report, Lee went to his girlfriend's house on Sunday afternoon and assaulted her. Police said the victim had several cuts on her neck, bleeding lips and smaller cuts on her face.

As a senior, Lee led Class 5A in receiving yards (1,139) and caught 16 touchdown passes. Lee was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and signed with the Longhorns in February.