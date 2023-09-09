ELGIN – The Rudder football team sported new gray jerseys and pants for its matchup against Elgin and after the Rangers’ performance, they may not want to take them off.

With a script “Rangers” across the chest and green and white stripes on the shoulders, Rudder embodied the phrase of “look good, feel good, play good” in its 33-7 victory at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night. A week after a second-half collapse in a 48-47 loss to Salado, the Rangers put forth an all-around performance from start to finish for their first victory of the season.

“It feels great, like a piano is lifted off my back,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “I thought, offensively, we played really well in the very beginning. I thought the defense really held its own, they played pretty much all the way through.”

Rudder blew a 34-point lead at Salado, but after the Rangers built up another comfortable lead against the Wildcats, Ezar was confident his team wouldn’t make the same mistake.

“I think toward the second half of the game, I was going to make sure we weren’t going to lose,” Ezar said. “I was going to use all the clock I possibly could and just run the ball, run the clock out and that’s what we did.”

The chemistry between junior quarterback Cody Billings and junior wide receiver Jaquise Martin was on display. Billings threw for 201 yards, 67 of them to Martin. The duo connected on a pair of touchdowns, but Rudder’s success wasn’t limited to the passing attack.

Billings and Martin combined for 82 yards on the ground as Billings took just one sack and had three keepers for more than 15 yards. Both players also had a rushing touchdown as Rudder amassed 320 total yards.

The Rangers complemented a steady offensive attack with a defensive effort that established its presence throughout the ballgame. The Wildcats were limited to just 123 yards and had five turnovers. Rudder junior linebacker Ivan Soltelo and senior defensive lineman Trace Emola both recovered fumbles, while junior athlete Randon Cooks and junior defensive backs Denim Preston and Zamonte Wells all had interceptions.

Rudder set the tone early on the first play from scrimmage, with Emola sacking Elgin senior quarterback Nathan Lewis from behind and knocking the football free. Soltelo pounced on it at the Elgin 24-yard line, giving the Rangers ideal field position for their first drive.

Two plays later, Billings connected in the far corner of the end zone with Martin who came down with the 20-yard jump ball. Sophomore kicker Santiago Lugo’s extra point put the visitors up 7-0 with less than a minute gone.

Following a defensive three-and-out, the Rangers’ offense went back to work in Wildcat territory. Billings’ 13-yard pass to Martin on third-and-7 kept the drive alive, which culminated in back-to-back 15-yard catches by Malik Dunn. The second saw Dunn come down with a jump ball of his own on the left side of the end zone, putting Rudder up by two scores.

The Rangers’ defense got in on the action on the Wildcats’ ensuing drive, with Randon Cooks picking off Lewis in Rudder territory at the 29. Elgin hurt its cause further with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play.

A 17-yard connection from Billings to junior wide receiver Brandon Cooks gave the Rangers another conversion on third-and-long. Two plays later, Randon Cooks displayed his talent on both sides of the ball with a 33-yard run around the right side to the red zone. Martin then took a jet sweep 6 yards to paydirt as Rudder took a commanding 20-0 lead one play into the second quarter.

The Wildcats worked their way back into the contest with an 11-play drive that came to a close with Lewis’ 1-yard touchdown on fourth down.

The Rangers built upon their 20-7 halftime lead with their own extended drive late in the third quarter. Billings’ third-and-14 pass to Randon Cooks was caught near the line of scrimmage before the receiver dashed across the middle of field for a 51-yard gain. Rudder then capitalized on a roughing the kicker penalty when Martin recorded his third touchdown of the night, this one a 6-yard reception.

Billings rounded out the scoring as he trotted into the end zone from 19 yards out on a quarterback draw with five minutes remaining.

Once the game clock hit 0:00, it was a celebration on the Rangers’ sideline as players did back flips and the coaching staff congratulated the players.

“You’ve got to get one win to get two wins and you get on a winning streak,” Ezar said. “That’s what starts it.”

Rudder looks to continue its momentum next Friday at 7 p.m. in its final nondistrict tune-up against Killeen Chaparral at Merrill Green Stadium.

As for which uniforms the Rangers will sport?

“I told them we wore gray tonight, we’re probably going to wear gray next week,” Ezar said. “We’re going to stay with what’s working.”