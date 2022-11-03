Rudder football team's comeback attempt falls short in season finale

In a duel of two vastly different offenses, the Rudder Rangers fell 42-28 to the Montgomery Bears to end their season Thursday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Montgomery quarterback Reggie Williams threw for just 76 yards but scored on runs 58, 43 and 72 yards and finished with 174 rushing yards on eight carries.

The Bears (3-7, 3-3) opened the scoring on the second play of the game with a read option that Williams kept for a 58-yard TD run.

Meanwhile, Rudder quarterback Xavier Ramirez led the Rangers’ aerial attack and finished 25-for-46 passing for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

After Rudder’s 14-play opening drive ended on a failed fourth down conversion in the red zone, the Ranger defense was able to force a stop that led to Rameriez’s first score on a 15-yard pass to Malik Dunn.

The Rangers (2-8, 0-6) took a 21-14 lead at halftime despite being outgained by the Bears thanks to a pair of turnovers. After forcing Montgomery to punt deep in Bears’ territory, William Delgado blocked the punt, and the Rangers returned it to the Bears’ 1-yard line. Ramirez scored on a quarterback sneak on the next play to give Rudder a 14-7 lead.

Rudder forced its second turnover of the first half minutes later when Ryan Campbell intercepted a Williams pass at midfield and ran it back to the Montgomery 5. Ranger running back Austen Isom scored on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal.

Montgomery pivoted to running backs Damien Taylor, Blake Wedgman and Jace McWhirter in the second half. Taylor scored on a 24-yard run with 9:23 left in the third quarter after Ramirez threw his only interception of the night.

The Bears then recovered an onside kick and drove leaning on Taylor and Wedgman for the second straight drive. Wedgman scored from 5 yards to give Montgomery a 28-21 lead midway through the third quarter that it would not relinquish.

Williams’ last score came on a 72-yard run late in the game that was meant to be a handoff to Taylor, who fumbled the ball. Williams recovered the fumble and found a lane along the Montgomery sideline to give the Bears’ their final score of the game.

Ramirez gave the Rangers hopes of a late-game comeback with a 48-yard pass to Brandon Cooks to set up a 17-yard TD pass to Nate Figgers to pull Rudder within two scores with 5:52 remaining in the game.