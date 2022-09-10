Rudder football team tops Elgin 21-14 for first victory of season

A missed field goal by Rudder with three minutes remaining gave the Elgin Wildcats one last chance, but the Rangers held on for a 21-14 victory on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

Rudder (1-2) earned its first victory of the season thanks to a strong performance from sophomore wide receiver Jaquise Martin, who had 66 totals yards on six catches and five rushes, including the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Senior quarterback Xavier Ramirez also had a strong showing for Rudder, going 13-for-17 in the air for 113 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.

His first score came on an 8-yard strike to sophomore wide receiver Brandon Cooks on the team’s opening drive for a 7-0 lead.

The lone turnover for Rudder came on the next drive on a trick play as Cooks threw a deep ball that Elgin senior safety Johnny Meurin intercepted.

The turnover led to a 52-yard scoring drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Elgin’s senior running back Sebastian Jackson, who had a game-high 22 rushes for 94 yards and one touchdown.

The defenses for both teams held strong with neither team recording more than 240 yards of offense. Rudder’s defense came out on top, though, recording two turnovers and two sacks compared to Elgin’s one of each.

The score remained even until halftime, but Rudder scored on the first possession of the second half, this time thanks to a pair of circus catches.

Ramirez completed a contested sideline ball to 6-foot-5-inch senior wide receiver Kevin Holmes to get in the red zone, and his 18-yard pass to 6-foot-4-inch senior wide receiver Nate Figgers got Rudder in the end zone for the lead. Figgers leaped over his defender and stayed inbounds to push the Rangers ahead 14-7.

Elgin got its running game going once more and marched down the field to score on a 2-yard touchdown run from junior running back Darren Harper late in the third quarter, tying the game at 14-14.

A crucial mistake from Elgin quarterback junior Nathen Lewis, though, resulted in an interception by Rudder sophomore defensive back William Delgado. The Rangers capitalized, got in scoring position and Martin took the direct snap for a 2-yard game-winner.