 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder football team to host annual Pink Out game Friday
0 comments

Rudder football team to host annual Pink Out game Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rudder football team will host its annual Pink Out game to help support the Pink Alliance at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Montgomery Lake Creek in District 10-5A Division II play at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Pink Alliance supports those affected by breast cancer in the Brazos Valley. Rudder has raised $750 through sales of its “RangersWearPink” shirts and will present the Pink Alliance with a check before Friday’s kickoff.

Rudder (4-0, 1-0) opened district play with a 31-28 overtime win at Huntsville last week, while Lake Creek (4-1, 0-1) lost to Fulshear 42-15.

On the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast, Tommy Davis joins to preview District 11-2A-I and the Centerville-Leon game.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 5

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin 49, Lexington 12
Football

Franklin 49, Lexington 12

LEXINGTON — Class 3A Division II’s top-ranked Franklin Lions had another classic showing on the ground as they ran past Lexington 49-12 on Fri…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert