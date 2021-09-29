Rudder football team to host annual Pink Out game Friday

The Rudder football team will host its annual Pink Out game to help support the Pink Alliance at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Montgomery Lake Creek in District 10-5A Division II play at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Pink Alliance supports those affected by breast cancer in the Brazos Valley. Rudder has raised $750 through sales of its “RangersWearPink” shirts and will present the Pink Alliance with a check before Friday’s kickoff.

Rudder (4-0, 1-0) opened district play with a 31-28 overtime win at Huntsville last week, while Lake Creek (4-1, 0-1) lost to Fulshear 42-15.