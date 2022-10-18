The Rudder football team raised $850 for the Pink Alliance during the Rangers’ annual Pink Out game in support of breast health awareness. Rudder presented Pink Alliance president Doris Light with the check before its game against Huntsville on Oct. 7 at Merrill Green Stadium.
Rudder football team raises money for Pink Alliance
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
College Station quarterback Arrington Maiden hit a wide open Aydan Martinez-Brown for a 19-yard touchdown pass in double overtime as the Couga…
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Que Jackson is back at Rudder, and everyone’s excited.
Bryan quarterback Creed Pierce has always been extremely confident in his role as the Vikings’ backup, but when his number was called to fill …
LEANDER — The A&M Consolidated football team is on a roll.
If his middle school had fielded a soccer team, Conner Young might not have played football.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 7 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
After exchanging blows with Bryan in the first half, Pflugerville Weiss stepped up on both sides of the ball for a 38-13 win on Friday night i…