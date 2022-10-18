 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder football team raises money for Pink Alliance

SPECIAL TO THE EAGLE

The Rudder football team raised $850 for the Pink Alliance during the Rangers’ annual Pink Out game in support of breast health awareness. Rudder presented Pink Alliance president Doris Light with the check before its game against Huntsville on Oct. 7 at Merrill Green Stadium.

