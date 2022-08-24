Rudder football team looks to take next step after breakthrough 2021 season

The Rudder football team had a breakthrough season in 2021, making the playoffs for the first time in school history. Now the Rangers look to follow the blueprint and take the next step.

“To go ahead and bust through that was big,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “I think the big thing was going to the playoff game and having a great chance to win the game against a really good opponent.”

Rudder fell to Marshall 24-21 in overtime in its first bi-district game.

“We were on the 1-yard line,” Ezar said. “We kind of felt like we scored three times, but when we didn’t run into the end zone ... that’s kind of what we talked about: Football’s a game of inches.

“In the offseason, that’s kind of been our thing, and the goal’s not to make the playoffs but now to win some playoff games. We want to be known as one of the better programs in the Brazos Valley, and to do that, you’ve got to win playoff games.”

The Rangers graduated a deep and talented senior class and brings back 10 starters. Last season, Rudder had a veteran quarterback and mostly new skill players. This year, Ezar said it’s the opposite for the Rangers.

Senior Xavier Ramirez takes over for EJ Ezar at quarterback while the Rangers return their core wide receiver group of seniors Nate Figgers and Kevin Holmes and sophomore Jaquise Martin. Ezar said Martin also will play some quarterback.

“We feel Jaquise is going to dominate on the inside,” Ezar said. “We’re going to move him around a little bit and let him touch the ball as many times as he can.”

Figgers and Holmes are both 6-foot-5. This spring, Figgers finished second at state in the high jump and said the Rangers’ main trio each have different skills that complement one another.

“We stack up pretty good,” Holmes said. “We’ve got two of the tallest receivers in the district. Me and Nate, we’re really a matchup nightmare for anyone who lines up against us.”

Offensive line remains a question mark for Rudder, Ezar said. The Rangers return just one starter — right guard Xavier Camero. Jose Contreras played a number of snaps last season. Ezar said Hunter McGary will play left tackle but also see snaps on defense. Camero, a senior, said Rudder’s offensive line has worked on improving technique and strength this offseason.

On defense, the Rangers are led by defensive tackle Jayden Williams, defensive back Ryan Campbell and linebacker Trey Emola. Ezar said he’s hoping Malik Dunn will have a breakout season.

“We may not be as talented, but we have a lot of hard workers we feel are going to scrap and do great things,” Ezar said of Rudder’s defense.

Ezar raved about Williams’ size and athleticism. Williams said the Rudder defense is focused on playing fundamental football.

“We have new players, and we really need to be by the book if we want to be really good this year,” Williams said.

The Rangers remain in the same district this season but have new faces with Brenham and Richmond Randle joining the fold in District 10-5A-II. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football projects Huntsville to win the district with Rudder finishing fifth.

“I think we can look at it and say, man, we’ve got a chance to win a district championship, but I think you can also look at it and say you can lose any week,” Ezar said. “There’s no gimmes at all. I think any week if you don’t bring your A game, you can get beat.”

The Rangers were picked to miss the playoffs last season and broke through. They’re hoping to do the same thing in 2022.

“We want to have a successful district campaign to where it sets us up to have a good seeding in the playoffs and to where you can win a playoff game, win two playoff games, maybe the ultimate goal is to play at [AT&T] Stadium,” Ezar said. “If guys step up in the right place, I think we’ve got a good shot.”