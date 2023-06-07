With an earlier start date to the school year in 2023-24, Rudder football head coach Eric Ezar and the Rangers did something they haven’t done before and took part in spring football.

“I thought it went really well,” Ezar said of the spring. “I think the thing about spring ball that I do like is that you can go and have a little bit more contact, work on tackling. I thought this was the best probably we’ve tackled since I’ve been here.

“And just working on the fundamentals cause you know you can do live tackling. You don’t have to worry about people getting hurt cause if they get hurt, they’ve got time to heal. I thought our tackling was really kind of the thing that stood out this spring.”

Teams in Class 5A and 6A are allowed to take part in 18 spring practice days, if they choose to. Not every school does it and those that don’t are allowed to start fall practice a week earlier and have two preseason scrimmages instead of one.

Football teams that don’t take part in spring practice can also work out in the spring during their athletic period at school but just not in pads.

For the past four seasons, Rudder has been one of those teams that waited until the fall. With Bryan ISD starting the school year on Aug. 10 this year, six days earlier than last year, Ezar decided Rudder would switch over this season.

“I did like the situation before where we started on usually like the 17th,” Ezar said. “You get that two full weeks of no school where the kids can just be up there and it was almost like a fall camp kind of thing. You could actually have some two-a-days that second week. So even though you did not get like the 18 days in the spring, you were able to get a full week with those kids where they’re just focused on nothing but football.”

This year though, Ezar added that Rudder would only have about a week if they didn’t have spring ball and they wouldn’t be able to have the benefit of the two-a-days as well.

But while it was a new way of doing things for the Rangers this year, there were plenty of positives to come out of it. Along with the already mentioned tackling and live work, Ezar also felt like the spring was beneficial for the team’s younger offensive and defensive linemen who are going to be relied on in the trenches this season.

And while the linemen may have taken some of the biggest strides, in the spring game, the Rudder head coach felt that incoming junior Randon Cooks stole the show.

“If it was a real game, he’d probably be the player of the week in Texas,” Ezar said. “He probably had about 100 yards receiving, had an interception, he completed a pass, probably had 10 tackles. He was very much well rounded. He was probably the guy who came out of the spring game like the MVP.”

NOTES — The Rangers started summer workouts on June 5 which will run every Monday-Thursday the rest of June. Rudder will take a break in July before starting up again in mid-July with the summer strength and conditioning program. Since Rudder took part in spring ball, the team’s first official fall practice won’t be until Aug. 5 and they will have only one preseason scrimmage. Rudder’s preseason scrimmage will be on Aug. 17 at Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. The Rangers are coming off a season where they finished 2-8 overall and 0-6 in District 10-5A-II.

2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;Willis;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1;at Salado;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8;at Elgin;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15; Killeen Chaparral;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22;*%5ELamar Consolidated;7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6;*at Huntsville;7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13;*Lake Creek;7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20;*at Brenham;7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27;*Richmond Randle;7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3;*at Montgomery;7:30 p.m.

*10-5A-II games

%5EHomecoming