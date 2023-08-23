The Rudder football team’s motto this season is “get back.”

The Rangers made their first postseason appearance two seasons ago, but with most of those players gone last year, Rudder struggled to an overall record of 2-8 and 0-6 in District 10-5A-II.

Rudder was young last season with 17 sophomores and two freshmen seeing significant playing time. Now a year older, it’s all about getting back to the playoffs for the more-seasoned Rangers.

“We feel like we’re going to have a good team,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “We have a really tough district. We talked to the kids today about we’re going to have ups and downs and it’s got to be one play at a time. It’s got to be one game at a time. We can’t get too high. We can’t get too low.

“We realize that we’re probably playing one of the toughest districts in 5A-II in the state this year, and we know we can beat anybody, but we can get beat by anybody. It’s just you fight to get into the playoffs, kind of what basketball did this year and win a playoff game, win another playoff game and that’s kind of what we’re thinking.”

While the Rangers were young last season, they did have some seniors that now need to be replaced. On offense, Rudder will be without Kevin Holmes and Nate Figgers at wide receiver.

The 6-foot-5 Figgers signed with South Carolina’s track and field team while the 6-4 Holmes is off to Texas A&M-Kingsville to play wide receiver for the Javelinas. Last season, the duo combined for 1,028 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Rudder does return leading receiver junior Jaquise Martin, who caught 40 passes last season for 575 yards and seven touchdowns.

Alongside Martin, Ezar expects senior Malik Dunn, juniors Jayden Erskine and Caden Holmes and the Cook twins juniors Brandon and Randon to step up this year at receiver. Dunn had only seven receptions last season but he turned those into 122 yards and two touchdowns.

All of those offensive playmakers should help new quarterback Cody Billings, who takes over for the graduated Xavier Ramirez.

Billings will be protected up front by returning senior offensive linemen Hunter McGary and center Miguel Garcia. McGary says he’s excited for the potential of junior right guard Kenneth Foley.

“The goals for the offensive line ... for the whole season we don’t want to let up three sacks,” McGary said. “So like anything more we fail. Three sacks is going to be our limit. As a matter of the whole offense, we don’t want three-and-outs. We want to go keep getting yards, keep getting yards.”

While the offense looks to produce, arguably the biggest key for Rudder this season will be on the defensive side of the ball. Ezar says that in Rudder’s playoff season the biggest factor was its dominant defense and that an improved defense this season will help Rudder make a playoff push.

“In the spring they tackled better than we’ve ever seen them tackle,” Ezar said. “I mean, when you’re young, you got a 14-year-old trying to tackle an 18-year-old. They don’t tackle very well. We’re a little bit older, so that’s getting better. They got great experience.”

Rudder senior cornerback Ryan Campbell will be back to help lead the unit that has a bevy of juniors.

The Rangers will be without two key playmakers on defense: Jayden Williams and Que Jackson, who both are playing at the next level. Williams is at Wyoming while Jackson is at Oklahoma Prep.

The defensive talent pipeline isn’t dry though as players like senior linebacker Trace Emola, junior cornerback Denim Preston, safety Randon Cooks and defensive linemen Jamarian West were some of the names mentioned by their teammates and Ezar as Rudder’s 2023 leaders.

And while the whole team is operating under the “get back” slogan, Campbell says the defense has its own simple two-word motto of “improved defense.”

“[My] goals for the defense [are] having a lot more turnovers, more three-and-outs, not giving up 200 yards rushing again and have the best defense in the district,” Campbell said.