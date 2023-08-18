The heat brought out the best in the Rudder football team as it had a stellar scrimmage at Georgetown on Thursday night.

In the live half, the Rangers scored the lone touchdown with the offense putting together three good drives, while the defense was solid with senior linebacker Trace Emola leading the way.

“We played really well,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “The defense played really well and got us some good field position. We had one turnover where we were driving at the 10 that was silly that we shouldn’t have had.”

Quarterback Cody Billings had a solid night with the 5-foot-8, 167-pounder connecting with fellow junior Jaquise Martin for four or five catches. They were complemented by 6-0, 185-pound junior Jayden Erskine, who broke a long run, and junior Kayden Holmes, who made a great catch.

“Offensively we made some good plays,” Ezar said.

Emola had approximately four sacks, and safety Ryan Campbell blanketed any receiver he covered.

“They couldn’t throw the ball on us very well,” Ezar said.

It was a confidence-building effort for the Rangers, who went 2-8 last year including 0-6 in District 10-5A Division II. Georgetown was a 5A Division I semifinalist after sharing a tri-championship in 11-5A-I with A&M Consolidated and College Station. The Eagles return 10 starters on offense, a big reason they’re ranked 17th in 5A-I by Texas Football.

“All in all to play against a team in a division above ourself and for them to be ranked in the state, we’re pretty excited about it,” Ezar said. “It was one of those things to where we felt like it went well. We think we’re kind of a surprise team. We were really young last year, so we have a lot of kids coming back.”

Rudder returns 24 lettermen, including nine defensive starters. The Rangers are strong at the skill positions led by Martin with both lines question marks.

“The first test against Georgetown, they did pretty well,” Ezar said of his lines. “The [offensive] line was coming off the ball, picking up a lot of blitzes. To me, the offensive and defensive lines were bright spots even though we made some nice catches and moved the ball. ... We didn’t run the ball as well, but the pass protection was great.”

Georgetown scored the only touchdown in the scrimmage’s scripted portion, something Ezar felt better about after watching the tape.

“We had a bunch of fourth-and-1s that we probably would have gone for,” Ezar said.

Rudder wanted to roll the dice, but the format didn’t allow it unless you were inside the opponent’s 30-yard-line.

“When you go back and look at those [drives], we had a few run plays where we had minus 1 or we’d hit a pass play and be like fourth-and-inches, and they just brought it back,” Ezar said.

Georgetown helped Rudder prepare for its season opener against Willis, which is led by Texas Football preseason quarterback of the year DJ Lagway, who threw for 336 yards and six touchdowns in last year’s 73-14 victory over the Rangers.

“Willis probably has almost 10 [NCAA Division I recruits] with probably the best quarterback in the nation,” Ezar said. “We’re just telling the kids this is an opportunity for you. A lot of kids want to get noticed and play college ball. There’s going to be a lot of college scouts watching the game.”

Rudder came out of the Georgetown scrimmage with no glaring weaknesses, Ezar said, adding that he was pleased the Rangers’ approach matched their motto, which is “next play.”

“When something goes wrong, like the scrimmage portion where we got upset because we weren’t doing as well,” the team kept playing hard, Ezar said. “We took just one play at a time. We’re going to be a good team — go to the next play, don’t worry about the last play.”

Rudder, which was limited to one scrimmage because it had spring drills, didn’t suffer any injuries against Georgetown.