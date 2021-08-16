Rudder football team has strong scrimmage at Willis

The Rudder football team gained a lot of confidence from Saturday’s scrimmage at Willis.
The District 10-5A Division II Rangers, who flirted with making their maiden playoff trip the last two years, held their own against the Wildkats who made the playoffs last season in their first season in Class 6A, ending a three-year playoff drought.
“I think Willis was a really good scrimmage for us,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “Willis has a really good offensive line and we feel like we’re going to have a really good defensive line. I think we were able to matchup pretty well and get some good work.”
In the controlled portion of the scrimmage, the teams alternated 12-play possessions. Neither teams’ first units scored, while both teams’ second units each had a touchdown. In a live quarter at the end, the Rangers had a long sustained touchdown drive, but Willis scored its second touchdown in the last two plays.
“It was pretty much back-and-forth,” Ezar said. “I thought our defense played pretty well in spurts. Offensively, our timing was a little off, but it’s early.”
Rudder’s receiving corps, which has to replace Keithron Lee who signed with Texas, had a solid showing against a secondary that included Jadarius Brown who has offers from Colorado and Colorado State.
“They pressed some, so we got to work getting off the press,” Ezar said. “We dropped some balls, we’ve got some young receivers. That’s something we’ve got to get better at. But all in all, it was pretty good.”
Ezar said the Rangers went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 31 and didn’t get it, leading to a Willis score.
“You do some things that you normally wouldn’t do,” Ezar said. “But all in all, playing a school that’s a 6A, I thought we did really well.”
Quarterback EJ Ezar, the coach’s son, had a solid night with 3-4 long runs despite limiting his carries. Junior wide receiver Kevin Holmes added a 45-yard catch to highlight one of the scoring drives.
“We thought we played pretty well,” said Ezar, adding that Rudder moved the ball well, but couldn’t finish a couple drives. “You’re going to be a little rusty at the beginning, but you also have to give it to Willis, I think they’re going to have a good ball team.”
The Rangers were missing three defensive starters, which made the strong showing mean more considering Rudder’s enrollment is about 600 students less than Willis which also returns 13 starters.
Rudder will play host to Magnolia West in its second scrimmage at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium . The Rangers will open the season hosting Bastrop on Aug. 27.