Rudder football team has strong scrimmage at Willis

“They pressed some, so we got to work getting off the press,” Ezar said. “We dropped some balls, we’ve got some young receivers. That’s something we’ve got to get better at. But all in all, it was pretty good.”

Ezar said the Rangers went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 31 and didn’t get it, leading to a Willis score.

“You do some things that you normally wouldn’t do,” Ezar said. “But all in all, playing a school that’s a 6A, I thought we did really well.”

Quarterback EJ Ezar, the coach’s son, had a solid night with 3-4 long runs despite limiting his carries. Junior wide receiver Kevin Holmes added a 45-yard catch to highlight one of the scoring drives.

“We thought we played pretty well,” said Ezar, adding that Rudder moved the ball well, but couldn’t finish a couple drives. “You’re going to be a little rusty at the beginning, but you also have to give it to Willis, I think they’re going to have a good ball team.”

The Rangers were missing three defensive starters, which made the strong showing mean more considering Rudder’s enrollment is about 600 students less than Willis which also returns 13 starters.

Rudder will play host to Magnolia West in its second scrimmage at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium . The Rangers will open the season hosting Bastrop on Aug. 27.

