Rudder football team falls to No. 7 Montgomery Lake Creek 51-3

MONTGOMERY — The Rudder Rangers fell behind early and couldn’t mount a comeback in a 51-3 loss to seventh-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday night in District 10-5A Division II action.

Backup quarterback Cody Billings completed 22 of 39 passes for 243 yards filling in for injured starter Xavier Ramirez. Kevin Holmes led Rudder (2-5, 0-3) in receiving with seven catches for 70 yards, while Brandon Cooks had six catches for 58 yards, and Nate Figgers caught four passes for 58 yards. Jaquise Martin also caught four passes for 25 yards and completed a pass for 5 yards.

Randon Cooks led the Ranger defense with two interceptions, and Jayden Williams had a sack.

Rudder scored its points on a 19-yard field goal by Antonio Gonzalez.

Lake Creek’s Tyvonn Byars ran for 117 yards and a TD on 18 carries, while Cade Tessier threw for 119 yards and a TD and ran for 48 yards and another score. Cason Pustka also had 55 yards and a TD on four carries. Kolbey Wisnieski caught three passes for 93 yards and a TD for the Lions (8-0, 4-0). Rhett Hall caught six passes for 54 yards and a TD, and Sam Lee caught a 39-yard TD pass. Eli Morcos completed 3 of 3 passes for 92 yards and two TDs for Lake Creek.

Rudder will play at Brenham next Friday, while Lake Creek will play at Huntsville.