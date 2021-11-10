Rudder football team excited for first playoff game Friday in Marshall

Despite Friday’s loss, senior quarterback EJ Ezar said he took a positive away from the game in Rudder’s ability to move the ball in the two-minute drill when the Rangers had to score a touchdown.

“We definitely have to work hard this week at practice, because unfortunately we ended the season with a loss, and you never want to go into a playoff game with low momentum,” EJ Ezar said. “It’s definitely important that we keep the energy up this week and don’t really think about that game and go into Marshall with a positive mindset and win.”

Playing clean will be pivotal for the Rangers as they try to handle the Mavericks’ solid defense, Eric Ezar said. Marshall (7-3, 6-1) has allowed just 18.7 points per game this season and finished second in District 9-5A Division II often on the strength of its defense. Eric Ezar added facing Marshall is like playing a mirror-image of the Rangers.

An almost four-hour drive to Marshall awaits the Rangers Friday, but they’ve experienced a similar trip earlier this season when facing El Paso Americas in a neutral-site game in Kerrville. Regardless of Friday’s outcome, Eric Ezar said getting the chance to hop on the bus and play a playoff game on a Friday night in November is exciting.

“I’m not saying we’re going to win a state championship, but if we take it one game at a time, anything can happen,” Eric Ezar said. “I think we have the team where we’d have an opportunity if we could just get the ball to bounce right. The ball’s got to bounce right. The last two weeks, it hadn’t bounced right, so we need it to bounce right, and if you get on a roll, there’s no telling what can happen.”